Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.95 +1.04 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.03 +1.19 +1.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.22 +0.75 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.387 +0.066 +2.84%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.714 +0.051 +1.93%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Marine 2 days 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 541 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Breaking News:

UK Expected To Win Battle With Spain For Jaguar-LandRover EV Gigafactory

Shale Steals The Show As Oil & Gas Spending Surges

Global energy security concerns have…

China Drives Rebound In Global Oil Demand, But There’s A Catch

China’s oil demand continues to…

OPEC: World Oil Demand To Rise By 2.33 Million Bpd In 2023

For the third month running,…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

Petrobras To Appeal Amazon Oil Rejection In Lula Litmus Test

By Tom Kool - May 24, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Last week, Brazil's Ibama environmental agency rejected the environmental license for exploratory drilling in the deep waters of the Amapa at the mouth of the Amazon.
  • The ruling indicates a fracture in the Lula camp that has created two factions, one keen to drive oil drilling forward, and the other more concerned with protecting the environment.
  • Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras is preparing to file a request to appeal the decision.
Petrobras logo

Brazil’s state-run oil giant Petrobras is preparing to file a request to appeal a decision to reject the environmental license for exploratory drilling in the deep waters of the Amapa at the mouth of the Amazon. Claiming that it has already met the project’s technical needs, Petrobras said it would comply with additional requirements from the country’s Ibama environmental agency to gain approval for the drilling of a exploratory well in bloc FZA-M-059. 

Last week, Ibama ruled to block the drilling in a major blow to the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. 

The ruling indicates a fracture in the Lula camp that has created two factions, one keen to drive oil drilling forward, and the other more concerned with protecting the environment. This inter-camp rivalry has led Lula to proceed more cautiously, with Amazon oil now positioned as an important litmus test for the administration. 

In terms of additional measures Petrobras would be willing to take, the oil giant committed to expanding a “fauna stabilization base in the city of Oiapoque in addition to a base already built in Belem, so that in the remote possibility of an oil spilling assistance to the fauna can be carried out in both locations," according to a statement

Earlier this week, Ibama head Rodrigo Agostinho told CNN that the environmental regulator was not likely to grant Petrobras’ appeal, citing the agency’s refusal to bow to political pressure. "Petrobras can resubmit the request, but most likely the technical team will not change its opinion without changes to the project," added Agostinho. Agostinho’s statement followed Lula’s comments that it would be “difficult” to imagine drilling in the mouth of the Amazon causing environmental problems to the rainforest. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

