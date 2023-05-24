Get Exclusive Intel
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Premium Content

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets

By Irina Slav - May 24, 2023, 2:16 AM CDT
  • As the standoff over raising the debt ceiling continues, the United States is potentially days away from running out of cash and defaulting on its debt.
  • S&P Global Commodity Insights has warned that a U.S. debt default would wreak havoc on global energy markets by driving demand down.
  • This is not the first time the debt ceiling has been used by politicians as a bargaining chip, and S&P Global believes the chance of a default is slim.
U.S.

A debt default by the U.S. federal government would shake up the global energy market, S&P Global Commodity Insights has warned, adding, however, that the chance of that happening was a slim one.

Congress is at an impasse about the debt ceiling and recent talks between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ended with no agreement on lifting the borrowing limit.

In truth, the default alarm gets sounded every time Congress debates the debt ceiling, and so far legislators have invariably been able to avoid a default. Should this change, it would lead to a severe recession, which would in turn affect energy demand, according to the president of S&P Global Insights who spoke to The National.

“I think markets generally believe at this point that at the last minute either a deal will get worked out or the administration will find technical ways to get around the congressional approval they need to be able to service the debt,” Saugata Saha told the Emirati daily.

If this does not happen, “It will likely lead to severe recessions, which again will have an impact on energy consumption and demand,” Saha also told The National.

According to finance officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the U.S. federal government will run out of money by the beginning of next month, which means time on a deal is running out.

Democrats insist that Congress passes a higher debt ceiling with no changes in spending while Republicans insist on spending cuts claiming current levels are unsustainable.

The debate is already affecting oil prices as fears of a default grow. However, if a deal gets clinched at the last moment or legislators find another way to raise the ceiling, oil prices will likely move higher in the absence of other bearish factors.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

