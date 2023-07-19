Pemex Safety Record Under Fire After Another Platform Blaze

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.05 +0.30 +0.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.00 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.09 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.628 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.041 +1.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.736 +0.041 +1.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 596 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 49 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.60 -1.27 -1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 1 min Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative

Breaking News:

China’s Oil Imports Hit New Highs, Output Soars

Gas Flaring: A Dirty Habit The Energy Industry Just Can’t Kick

Gas Flaring: A Dirty Habit The Energy Industry Just Can’t Kick

Despite international pressure, many oil…

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

WTI crude futures fell on…

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Major Libyan Oilfields Halted As Global Supply Disruptions Grow

Libya’s largest oilfield was fully…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pemex Safety Record Under Fire After Another Platform Blaze

By Felicity Bradstock - Jul 19, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The recent fire on the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform, operated by Pemex, resulted in at least two deaths and significant damage, adding to a string of safety incidents in recent years.
  • Pemex, currently owing around $107.7 billion, is trying to improve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) track record to attract financing, with the assistance of several banks and advisors.
  • Despite receiving $2 billion in government funding to reduce its methane emissions, Pemex has been accused of increasing its gas flaring, failing to meet its ESG pledges, and neglecting safety, causing numerous incidents and fatalities.
Join Our Community
Oil Platform

As Mexico’s state-owned Pemex experiences yet another fire on its platform, its health and safety standards are once again being called into question. Pemex has long faced international pressure to improve its health and safety standards following years of avoidable accidents that have had a detrimental impact on both its workers and the environment. Following another fire this month, the company is once again in the limelight with critics questioning whether it will ever improve. 

At the beginning of July, at least two people were killed, and one person missing, following a fire at the Nohoch Alfa offshore platform at the Bay of Campeche, in the Gulf of Mexico. The platform is operated by the state-owned oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex). When the fire started, 321 of the 328 workers were evacuated, with four boats being sent to manage the fires. Those killed and missing were apparently from a company working at the facility and not Pemex. 

The fire caused major destruction to the platform, with an investigation being called to see how it started. Due to the fire, Pemex initially estimated that it had lost 700,000 barrels of crude. This was mainly due to the closure of all wells in the area. Although most production was resumed by the following day. Pemex engineers are assessing the repairs required for pipelines, interconnections, and other infrastructure to begin restoration.

But this is not the only incident seen at a Pemex site in recent years. The company experienced a major fire in 2021, as well as enduring several other safety events. In March this year, Bloomberg reported that Pemex had plans to improve its environment and safety procedures to help it attract financing from banks and investors demanding tougher standards from fossil fuel companies. The state-owned company is highly indebted, owing around $107.7 billion. Several banks and advisors are helping Pemex to develop a long-term plan to improve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) track record, including Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, HSBC Holdings Plc and BNP Paribas. 

More and more investors are now expecting companies to report their ESG metrics. While this is not mandatory, rising pressure from governments to cut carbon emissions and support national climate pledges is driving banks and investors to ask more from companies. And Pemex does not have a good track record when it comes to ESG. 

The Mexican oil giant has been accused of increasing its gas flaring, even after committing to curbing the practice. Pemex signed an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, being paid $2 billion in government funding to reduce its methane emissions by 98 percent. In late 2022, Pemex stated that this funding would go towards reducing flaring practices at Ixachi. The firm has long neglected much of its infrastructure due to a lack of finance, acknowledging that it had failed to maintain and refurbish its gas processing centres, leading to an increased level of flaring. But this is a slow process, as the company needs to clear dense vegetation before constructing the infrastructure required to process gas for sale. Media images from earlier this year showed an increased level of flaring from the Ixachi field, suggesting Pemex is falling behind on its ESG pledges. 

And it’s not just in its environmental practices that Pemex is failing, the company has reported a multitude of safety failings in recent years. In February this year, there were fires at three different Pemex facilities in Mexico and the U.S., leaving two people dead. That same month, two people died after a vehicle collision inside a Pemex refinery in the Mexican state of Hidalgo. In May, the company announced that there had been an explosion caused by an illegal pipeline tap, which injured 13 people. 

A plethora of safety incidents in recent years have led to international criticism of the Mexican oil firm, with many questioning when it will change its practices. In 2021, five people were killed and a further six injured following a fire at an offshore Pemex platform. The fire was so extensive that work at 125 oil wells had to be halted. This followed a gas leak in an underwater Pemex pipeline just six weeks before. The blaze was widely known as the “eye of fire” due to its appearance in the water. Pemex CEO Octavio Romero emphasised the fire was not due to a lack of investment in infrastructure stating: “There is not a problem of lack of resources. The oil industry is a risky industry. We have had accidents, which in numbers are less than in previous years.” 

The most recently reported platform fire is the latest in a long line of safety incidents from Mexican oil firm Pemex. The indebted company has supposedly begun to develop a long-term ESG plan in an attempt to attract funding from banks and investors. But failures to curb gas flaring practices, despite receiving funding to do so, as well as other health, safety and environmental failures, could leave Pemex without the support it needs to return to its prior glory.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High

Saudi Arabia’s Imports Of Russian Fuel Oil Hit A Record High
U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses

U.S. Oil, Gas Rigs See More Losses
Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

Kuwait Looks To Become A Top OPEC Producer With Massive Output Expansion

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com