WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.11 +0.36 +0.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.06 +0.43 +0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.17 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.621 -0.008 -0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.743 +0.049 +1.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 76.75 +0.95 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.743 +0.049 +1.81%

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.69 +0.20 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 79.99 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.02 +0.71 +0.90%
Graph down Basra Light 596 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.58 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.86 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.00 +0.53 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.33 +0.28 +0.35%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 50 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.41 +1.58 +2.99%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.81 +1.58 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 76.06 +1.58 +2.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 73.21 +1.58 +2.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.91 +1.58 +2.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 71.21 +1.58 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 80.16 +1.58 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.51 +1.58 +2.33%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.26 +1.54 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +1.60 +2.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 82.02 -1.54 -1.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +1.60 +2.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +1.60 +2.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.75 +2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.50 +2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.60 -1.27 -1.59%

Massive Carbon Credit Project Comes To Screeching Halt

Big Oil's Radical Proposal: Curtail Consumption, Not Production

Big Oil's Radical Proposal: Curtail Consumption, Not Production

Can Gustavo Petro Bring Peace To Conflict-Torn Colombia?

Can Gustavo Petro Bring Peace To Conflict-Torn Colombia?

Is Libya The Next Wildcard For Oil Markets?

Is Libya The Next Wildcard For Oil Markets?

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

WTI Drops Despite Crude Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 19, 2023, 10:07 AM CDT
Cushing

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory dip of 700,000 barrels for the week ending July 14, falling to 457.4 million barrels—a figure that is 1% above the five-year average for this time of year.

This compared with an inventory build of 5.9 million barrels for the previous week.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw and in middle distillates, it reported an inventory rise.

Gasoline stocks declined 1.1 million barrels in the week to July 14, with production decreasing significantly to average 9.5 million barrels daily. Stocks are still 7% below the five-year seasonal average.

This compared with a small draw in the previous week, and a production rate of 10.1 million barrels daily.

Middle distillate stocks saw a slight increase, after rising by 4.8 million barrels in the week prior, with production falling 100,000 bpd to average 5.0 million barrels daily.

US crude oil imports were up during the week, reaching 7.2 million barrels per day--an increase of 1.3 million bpd over the week prior. The four week average crude oil imports for the United States is now 6.7 million bpd—a 2.5% increase over the same period last year. 

Crude oil prices fell after the data release, but were trending slightly higher on the day, with WTI up 0.25% and Brent up 0.43%.

The American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday similar crude oil inventory figures this week, estimating a 797,000 barrel draw for the last week, sending prices slightly higher.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $80.20 per barrel—on par with where prices were this same time last week. West Texas Intermediate was trading at $76.12, an increase of $0.30 over last week.  Both were up from opening.

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
