Our Most Abundant Chemical Is The Future Of Fuel

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins -16.200 +21.430 +56.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 25.57 -2.51 -8.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 +0.171 +9.75%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour -30.030 -49.700 -252.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.55 +1.50 +6.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 +0.171 +9.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 4 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 12.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours -41.000 -55.750 -377.97%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours -47.250 -55.750 -655.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours -43.680 -57.500 -416.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours -39.730 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours -39.730 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours -41.000 -55.750 -377.97%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours -47.500 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 21.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 2 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 2 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 3 hours Shales Death Blow?
  • 2 hours Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 2 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 5 hours Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 10 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 2 hours Why the Interest
  • 7 hours Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 1 hour Working thru the COVID-19 is very doable
  • 7 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 11 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.
  • 2 hours Steve Bannon slams Biden as a , "Chinese Useful Idiot"
  • 5 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 10 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Could Kill China’s $3.8 Trillion New Silk Road

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Stock Gambit

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund…

Alt Text

OPEC+ Agrees To Less Than 10 Million Bpd Cut

OPEC+ has agreed to remove…

Alt Text

Flood Of Saudi Oil To Hit U.S. Shores As Prices Hit $10

The highest number of Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Our Most Abundant Chemical Is The Future Of Fuel

By Irina Slav - Apr 20, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Hydrogen

Hydrogen is the renewable fuel that could eliminate the biggest source of demand for fossil fuels—the transportation industry. It is the star in a script for a hydrogen economy built on electrolysis, the process that yields emission-free hydrogen fuel. And now, this script has come a step closer to reality thanks to a new material.

A team of scientists from Northwestern University said this month they had developed an ultraporous material that can be used for storing hydrogen. Storage is one of the challenges hydrogen needs to overcome before becoming a mainstream fuel, and the NU material may go a long way towards solving this problem.

The problem comes down to the cost and safety of storing hydrogen. 

The most abundant chemical element in the universe can be stored either as a compressed gas or as a liquid. Both methods are costly and, more importantly, they carry risks because of the immense pressure of a hydrogen tank due to its high flammability. 

To address this problem, the Northwestern University team set out to develop a new material, something called a metal-organic framework, or MOF, that could store a lot more hydrogen than other adsorbent materials much more cheaply, and much more safely, the team said in a news release.

Premium: Iran’s Plan To Lure The U.S. Into War

What is a MOF? In this case, it is a framework of organic molecules and metal ions that self-assemble into a multidimensional, ultraporous structure. As the lead author of the project, associate professor Omar K. Farha says, “envision a set of Tinkertoys in which the metal ions or clusters are the circular or square nodes and the organic molecules are the rods holding the nodes together.”

As an illustration of what the material is capable of, the authors report that a sample of one gram has a volume equal to the volume of six M&Ms and—wait for it—a surface area equal to 1.3 football fields. That’s some surface area right there.

“We can store tremendous amounts of hydrogen and methane within the pores of the MOFs and deliver them to the engine of the vehicle at lower pressures than needed for current fuel cell vehicles,” Farha says.

That could be one hydrogen economy problem almost solved, which would be a major step in the right direction. There is a lot of promise being heaped on hydrogen: early 2017 saw the launch of the Hydrogen Council, a group involving several leading automakers as well as Shell and Total, seeking ways to make hydrogen more commercially viable. The council allocated $1.4 billion on the development of energy storage and fuel cell project development until 2020, and expressed high hopes for the future.

That may be petty cash compared to any Big Oil’s investment plan for any given year, but it sent a message that hydrogen is going to feature more in the world’s energy mix. However, it has yet to take over gasoline and diesel, even with the storage problem solved thanks to the new material. For starters, hydrogen is a lot more expensive than gasoline and diesel. So are hydrogen cars compared to gasoline cars. Right now, they are being made more affordable with massive subsidies, but China recently showed the world how much a subsidy bill could swell if you don’t plan for the long term when it canceled solar farm subsidies because it could no longer afford them.

Premium: Oil Storage Nears Its Limit

And then there is the cost of production. Not all hydrogen is made equal. In fact, there are three varieties, depending on what source material is used to produce the element. There is grey hydrogen, produced from coal and natural gas, there is blue hydrogen, made from natural gas, and there’s green hydrogen, the truly renewable sort, produced via water electrolysis. Currently, the blue version is the cheapest one, but clean energy purists are pushing for more green hydrogen.

According to the Hydrogen Council, the continuous scale-up of hydrogen production and distribution could lead to a 50-percent decline in costs by 2030 for many hydrogen applications, making green hydrogen competitive with other low-carbon alternatives and, in some cases, even conventional options. On the flip side, this would require investments of some $70 billion. 

There is also the issue of fueling stations. For now, these are few and very far between. Yet if hydrogen is to become a mainstream fuel, billions would need to be spent on a dense enough network of fueling stations. With hydrogen car sales at a meager 7,500 last year, however, such investment is likely considered a high-risk one, despite the subsidies.

So, it seems that it will yet be a while before the hydrogen economy replaces the old fossil fuel order in the world. But the ultraporous MOF that the researchers from Northwestern developed is not just for hydrogen. The material can also be used to store methane and use it to power vehicles. Maybe at some point, it could be used to deliver methane for other purposes, such as heating and power generation. 

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Offshore Sector Reeling After Historic 300% Oil Price Crash
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com