China Doubles Rate Of Crude Stockpiling As Oil Falls Below $0

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 13 mins -16.200 +21.430 +56.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 40 mins 25.57 -2.51 -8.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 +0.171 +9.75%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour -30.030 -49.700 -252.67%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.55 +1.50 +6.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 14.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.924 +0.171 +9.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 4 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 18.16 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 12.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours -41.000 -55.750 -377.97%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours -47.250 -55.750 -655.88%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours -43.680 -57.500 -416.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours -39.730 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours -39.730 -57.500 -323.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours -41.000 -55.750 -377.97%
Chart Kansas Common 18 hours -47.500 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 21.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 2 hours European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 2 hours Will Canada ever have an oil industry? WCS is now negative.
  • 3 hours Shales Death Blow?
  • 2 hours Wow - WTI just hit 11 dollars!
  • 2 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 5 hours Why does most of the civilized world look at all of the Middle East Countries as hell on earth.
  • 10 hours Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 2 hours Why the Interest
  • 7 hours Your predictions - Anything goes
  • 1 hour Working thru the COVID-19 is very doable
  • 7 hours Cognitive Dissonance
  • 11 hours 2019 Was the Final Peak Oil Year... It's Done.
  • 2 hours Steve Bannon slams Biden as a , "Chinese Useful Idiot"
  • 5 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 10 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Could Kill China’s $3.8 Trillion New Silk Road

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Doubles Rate Of Crude Stockpiling As Oil Falls Below $0

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
china oil port

China doubled the fill rate at its strategic and commercial inventories in Q1 2020, taking advantage of the low oil prices and somewhat supporting the oil market amid crashing demand by diverting more imports to storage, rather than outright slashing crude imports.

According to estimates from Reuters columnist Clyde Russell based on official Chinese data, between January and March, nearly 2 million bpd of oil imports were not processed by refiners. To compare, the estimates for Q1 2019 show that out of the total Chinese crude oil availability—including imports and domestic oil production – just 1.07 million bpd were held back and not processed by refiners. The difference between the Q1 2020 and the Q1 2019 unprocessed crude suggests that this year China has doubled the rate at which it has been filling its strategic and commercial inventories, Russell argues.

China doesn’t report inventories, so the rate at which it fills stockpiles is almost always a game of guestimates. This year so far, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in a Chinese demand slump first, China hasn’t dramatically cut its imports, according to official customs data. Oil imports have been lower than recent record-breaking levels, but not as dramatically as they would have been if China hadn’t diverted a higher volume of oil imports into storage.

Emerging from the coronavirus lockdown, China’s oil refiners are buying ultra-cheap spot cargoes from Alaska, Canada, and Brazil, taking advantage of the deep discounts at which many crude grades are being offered to China with non-existent demand elsewhere.

In March, China’s crude oil imports rose by 4.5 percent on the year, but dropped compared to January-February. However, independent refiners began ramping up bookings for crude arrivals in March and April as early as at the end of February.

But China’s stockpiling alone cannot save the oil market right now, with prices plunging again at the start of the week amid colossal demand losses and shrinking storage around the world and in the U.S.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient

 The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut

The Surprising Winners And Losers Of The Global Oil Glut



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com