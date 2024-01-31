Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 76.05 -1.77 -2.27%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.77 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.25 -0.25 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.112 +0.035 +1.69%
Graph down Gasoline 31 mins 2.220 -0.041 -1.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Mars US 89 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.220 -0.041 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.88 -1.38 -1.68%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.27 -1.48 -1.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.07 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 792 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.03 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.64 +0.49 +0.59%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.08 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.94 -1.25 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 245 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 59.82 +2.04 +3.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.97 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.22 +1.04 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.82 +2.44 +3.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.72 +1.04 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.82 +1.04 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 71.07 +2.79 +4.09%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 64.32 +1.04 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 80.85 +1.05 +1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 68.05 +1.04 +1.55%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 82.61 -1.17 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.60 +1.04 +1.45%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.30 +1.04 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.25 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 47 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 7 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Lackluster Economic Data Out of China Puts Oil Prices Under Pressure

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

The cost to ship crude…

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders Turn Bearish on U.S. Oil

Traders are selling West Texas…

Argentina's Oil Revolution: Vaca Muerta Shale Fuels Economic Hope

Argentina's Oil Revolution: Vaca Muerta Shale Fuels Economic Hope

Argentina's oil and natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Ticks Lower on Crude Build

By Irina Slav - Jan 31, 2024, 9:39 AM CST

Crude oil prices went lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 1.2 million barrels for the week to January 26.

This compared with a substantial draw of 9.2 million barrels for the previous week.

A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated another inventory draw, at 2.5 million barrels, for the week to January 26. This significantly exceeded analyst expectations for a much smaller draw, at 867,000 barrels.

In fuels, the Energy Information Administration reported mixed inventory changes for the week to January 26.

Gasoline stocks, per the EIA, added 1.2 million barrels in the reported week, with production averaging 9.3 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory build of 4.9 million barrels for the prior week and average daily production of 8.3 million barrels per day.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 2.5 million barrels for the week to January 26, with average production standing at 4.4 million barrels per day.

This compared with an inventory draw of 1.4 million barrels for the previous week and production averaging 4.5 million barrels per day.

Refineries in the United States processed some 14.8 million barrels of crude daily last week, operating at 82.9% of capacity. This compared with 15.3 million bpd for the previous week.

Imports averaged 5.6 million barrels daily in the week to January 26, essentially unchanged on the week before that.

Prices, meanwhile, trended higher earlier this week, with Brent closing near $83 per barrel and WTI booking a daily gain of more than $1 per barrel on Thursday. These followed an update from the IMF that saw global economic growth improve this year, suggesting stronger oil demand.

The festering geopolitical risk in the Middle East also helped push oil prices higher over the first two days of the week. Offsetting that were trader concerns about the health of Chinese oil demand amid signs of deepening problems in the country’s real estate sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Majors Gear Up for Groundbreaking 2024 Drilling Campaigns
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices

Red Sea Disruptions Force Saudi Aramco to Slash Prices
US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets

US Oil, Gas Drillers Add 1 More Rig As Production Plummets
U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze

U.S. Crude Oil Could Be Ripe for A Short Squeeze
Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%

Why Lithium Prices Crashed by 80%
Five Energy Sector Predictions for 2024

Five Energy Sector Predictions for 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com