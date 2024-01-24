Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 hours CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Asia and Africa Oil Imports Jump to Record High on Cheap Russian Crude

E&P Companies Face Tough Year Despite Oil Patch 'Bumper Crop'

E&P Companies Face Tough Year Despite Oil Patch 'Bumper Crop'

Despite technological advancements maintaining U.S.…

Norway To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration 

Norway To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration 

Oil and gas companies plan…

UK Firms Have Insured Over €120 Billion in Russian Oil

UK Firms Have Insured Over €120 Billion in Russian Oil

UK insurance firms have insured…

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Ticks Higher on Significant Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 24, 2024, 9:40 AM CST
Refinery

Crude oil prices today inched higher after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 9.2 million barrels for the week to January 19.

This compared with a draw of 2.5 million barrels for the previous week, whose effect on prices was muted, however, because of another round of substantial inventory builds in gasoline and middle distillates.

For the week to January 19, the EIA reported mixed changes in fuel inventories.

Gasoline stocks added 4.9 million barrels, according to the authority, with production averaging 8.3 million barrels daily.

This compared with an inventory increase of 3.1 million barrels and average daily production of 9.4 million barrels for the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 1.4 million barrels for the week to January 19, with production averaging 4.5 million barrels daily.

This compared with a stock build of 2.4 million barrels for the week before last, with average daily production at 4.9 million barrels.

The EIA also said refineries last week had processed 15.3 million barrels of crude daily, which compared with 16.7 million barrels daily for the previous week.

Oil prices, in the meantime, remain stuck between expectations of weaker demand and geopolitical risk in the Middle East. That latter factor pushed prices higher earlier this week but the benchmarks still ended the Tuesday session with a dip.

On Wednesday, prices began trade with a dip as the demand outlook received some bearish support from the latest American Petroleum Institute estimate, which showed another massive build in fuel stocks. Per the API report, gasoline stocks had added 7.2 million barrels in the week to January 19, suggesting sluggish fuel demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer.

 At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $79.88 and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands for $74.81. Both were up/down from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

