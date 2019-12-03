OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.42 +0.32 +0.57%
Brent Crude 1 hour 60.82 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.452 +0.011 +0.45%
Mars US 2 hours 55.40 -0.26 -0.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.50 -1.33 -2.08%
Urals 18 hours 56.45 -0.05 -0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.33 -0.31 -0.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.98 -0.70 -1.35%
Marine 18 hours 61.30 +0.20 +0.33%
Murban 18 hours 63.76 +0.36 +0.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 53.00 -0.47 -0.88%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.41 -0.47 -0.71%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 62.64 -0.46 -0.73%
Girassol 18 hours 63.29 -0.70 -1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 34.96 +4.09 +13.25%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.96 +0.79 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 95 days 56.36 +0.79 +1.42%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.16 +1.74 +3.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 46.96 +1.79 +3.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.21 +1.79 +3.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.96 +3.54 +6.75%
Central Alberta 1 day 47.71 +3.04 +6.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 46.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 82 days 65.72 -0.21 -0.32%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 50.05 +0.14 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 54.00 +0.14 +0.26%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 52.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.75 +1.65%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.40 -0.24 -0.35%
All Charts
Oil Rises After API Reports Larger Than Expected Crude Draw

All Eyes On China As Oil Demand Dwindles

All Eyes On China As Oil Demand Dwindles

A gloomy oil demand growth…

India Could See Real Growth In Oil Demand Next Year

India Could See Real Growth In Oil Demand Next Year

Next year could be a…

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 03, 2019, 3:47 PM CST Cushing

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has estimated a crude oil inventory draw of 3.72 million barrels for the week ending November 28, compared to analyst expectations of a 1.798-million-barrel draw in inventory—the biggest draw since September.

Last week saw a build in crude oil inventories of 3.639 million barrels, according to API data. The EIA’s estimates, however, reported a smaller build of 1.6-million barrels for that week.

After today’s reported inventory move, the net inventory moves so far this year stand at a draw of 2.98 million barrels for the 49-week reporting period so far, using API data.

WTI spot prices were trading up on Tuesday prior to the data release despite disappointing trade negotiation news courtesy of President Trump. At 12:12pm EST, WTI was trading up 0.13% (+$0.07) at $56.03—more than $2 per barrel lower than last week’s levels.

The price of a Brent barrel, on the other hand, was trading slightly down, by $0.02 (-0.03%) at that time, at $60.90—also roughly $2 per barrel down from last week.  

The API this week reported a build of 2.93 million barrels of gasoline for week ending November 28, compared to analyst expectations of a build in gasoline inventories of 1693-million barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories saw a build of 794,000 barrels for the week, while Cushing inventories fell by 251,000 barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending November 22 climbed to another brand new high for the week of 12.9 million bpd—more than 1 million bpd over the daily average production at the beginning of the year.

At 4:40pm EDT, WTI was trading at $56.27, while Brent was trading at $60.96.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

