U.S. LNG Investment Suffers As Demand Dwindles

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 33.87 -0.48 -1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 36.17 +0.64 +1.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph down Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
Graph down Urals 19 hours 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 19 mins 1.778 -0.015 -0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 5 days 32.85 -1.43 -4.17%
Graph down Murban 5 days 32.82 -1.30 -3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 5 days 30.30 -0.97 -3.10%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 37.21 -0.96 -2.52%
Graph down Saharan Blend 5 days 33.54 -1.25 -3.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 33.01 -1.45 -4.21%
Chart Girassol 5 days 34.01 -1.13 -3.22%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 28.06 -1.64 -5.52%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 29.75 -0.67 -2.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 32.25 -0.67 -2.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 33.65 -0.67 -1.95%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 28.75 -0.67 -2.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 33.25 -0.67 -1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 28.25 -0.67 -2.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 35.55 +0.49 +1.40%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 33.76 +0.44 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 23.50 -0.75 -3.09%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 36.83 -0.67 -1.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 33 mins COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 6 mins The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 48 mins 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 3 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 46 mins Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 6 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 12 hours Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 12 hours DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 2 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 15 hours So the President is on that Hydroxy
  • 18 hours China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 18 hours Payback Time: Republican Senators turn the tables on Democrats. The difference is the Republican investigations are legit.
  • 20 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 10 hours Fed Says It Will Begin Buying Corporate-Debt ETFs on Tuesday

Breaking News:

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

The U.S. rig count continues…

Oil Rally Stalls On Demand Concerns

Oil Rally Stalls On Demand Concerns

Oil prices came under pressure…

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

The recent and rapid rally…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. LNG Investment Suffers As Demand Dwindles

By Nick Cunningham - May 26, 2020, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas exports are starting to run into trouble, with dozens of shipments canceled because of weak demand.  Roughly 45 LNG cargoes scheduled for export in July from U.S. ports were recently canceled by customers, according to S&P Global Platts. About half of them are connected Cheniere Energy’s two export terminals on the Gulf Coast. 

The cancellations are about twice as high for July as they are for June. That puts the volume of gas exported from the U.S. down by about a third, according to Platts.

As is the case with the oil market, the global market for natural gas is suffering under the weight of the pandemic, with a sharp decrease in demand. But some of the conditions are different between gas and oil. 

A wave of additional LNG supply in 2019 depressed the market even before the global economic downturn. 

LNG prices in Asia have been trading at extremely low levels for months, but the pandemic has pushed prices down even further. The Platts JKM marker – LNG prices in East Asia – fell to $2.125/MMBtu for July delivery. 

At those prices, spot margins are in negative territory, according to Platts. With Henry Hub prices trading at around $1.70/MMBtu, the cost of liquefaction and transport – a few additional dollars per MMBtu – means that it is not profitable to export. 

However, for many exporters, their shipments are tied up in fixed long-term contracts at higher prices. That insulates them a bit. But the rising rate of cancellations suggest that buyers are willing to pay a penalty to get out of those obligations – a sign of a badly oversupplied market. 

Related: The Risky Road To Oil Demand Recovery
 “Current forward prices indicate that US LNG is out of the money through at least September. Additional cargo cancellations will follow,” Matthew Shruhan, senior analyst at IHS Markit, said in a statement. The firm said that the “process by which this turndown in U.S. LNG output will balance the global market will not be smooth.” 

IHS dubbed the U.S. a new “swing producer” of LNG, which carries an overly positive connation. That’s just a fancy way of saying that U.S. LNG is the least durable during a downturn; the quickest to get shut in. When the world sees oversupply and low market prices demand curtailments, U.S. cargoes are at risk of going offline first. 

Of course, the story doesn’t end there. Canceled LNG cargoes means less demand for the underlying gas itself. Goldman Sachs laid out a hypothetical scenario in which an additional 1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of U.S. LNG exports suffering cancellation would translate into a surge of gas diverted into storage, which in turn, leads to a $0.40/MMBtu decline in Henry Hub natural gas prices. 

But the downward pricing pressure could be “offset by lower-than-expected production,” Goldman analysts wrote in a May 20 report. Translation: LNG cargoes getting canceled could force shale gas drillers to cut back on production. 

Meanwhile, in a separate report, investment bank Morgan Stanley said that the LNG market is shifting into a world of “structurally lower prices.” 

Related: Is The U.S. Prepared For War With China?

“After declining ~40% in 2019, prices in Europe and Asia have fallen another 55-60% year-to-date,” the bank wrote, a negative backdrop that was set before the global pandemic. “Consistent with our expectations, the combination of mild weather and demand loss from Covid-19 has added further pressure to an already fragile 2020 setup.”

Not only are prices lower, but the differentials between prices in various parts of the globe are much narrower. That upends the whole logic of liquefying gas in one part of the world, shipping it around the globe where it can be turned back into gas and burned. 

“Longer term, the collapse in oil prices has caused a wave of capex cuts and LNG project delays, substantially reducing the likely project sanctioning over the next 1-2 years,” Morgan Stanley added. The bank said the supply overhang could begin to dissipate in 2022, moving closer to something resembling a balance. 

But others see a more long-term pullback in investment. “We don’t see any additional North American export capacity getting sanctioned in the next decade,” Ross Wyeno, an LNG analyst at S&P Global Platts, told the FT.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Does The Work From Home Movement Mean For Oil?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher

Oil Is Unlikely To Go Much Higher
Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?

Is The Oil Rally Coming To An End?
Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?

Is The Oil Collapse Over Already?
U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices

U.S. Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Soaring Oil Prices



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com