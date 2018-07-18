Oil Sector Under Fire In Libyan Corruption Crackdown

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.75 +0.59 +0.88%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.80 -0.10 -0.14%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.692 +0.003 +0.11%
Mars US 6 hours 67.06 +0.83 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
Urals 23 hours 67.83 -3.68 -5.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.68 -0.29 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.68 -0.29 -0.41%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.86 -0.87 -1.34%
Natural Gas 26 mins 2.692 +0.003 +0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 69.23 -0.80 -1.14%
Murban 23 hours 72.18 -0.60 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 67.10 -0.21 -0.31%
Basra Light 23 hours 71.75 +0.93 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 71.13 -0.20 -0.28%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Bonny Light 23 hours 72.13 -0.05 -0.07%
Girassol 23 hours 71.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.38 -1.52 -2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 49.91 -0.90 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.86 -0.90 -1.37%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.46 -0.90 -1.32%
Sweet Crude 2 days 62.31 -0.90 -1.42%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.46 -0.90 -1.52%
Peace Sour 2 days 58.46 -0.90 -1.52%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.21 -0.90 -1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.16 -0.90 -1.30%
Central Alberta 2 days 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.68 -0.29 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 65.25 +0.50 +0.77%
Giddings 23 hours 59.00 +0.50 +0.85%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.45 -2.72 -3.57%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 62.71 +0.68 +1.10%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 66.66 +0.68 +1.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 65.21 +0.68 +1.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.59 +0.02 +0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 16 minutes Google, Hit With Record $5 billion EU Antitrust fine, To Appeal
  • 23 minutes 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 2 days Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 5 hours Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 1 day EU And Japan Sign Historic Free Trade Deal
  • 2 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 11 hours Trudeau Shuffles Cabinet, Seeks To Reduce Reliance On U.S.
  • 1 day Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 10 hours Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 1 day China’s Technology Sector Takes On Silicon Valley
  • 2 days Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit And Oil Prices
  • 2 days Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 6 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 2 days Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 1 day Trump mulling releasing 5 to 30 Mill Barrels

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Model 3 Is The Most Profitable EV, Says Early Critic

Alt Text

India To OPEC: Soaring Oil Prices Will Erode Demand

India has asked OPEC to…

Alt Text

A Storm Is Brewing For U.S. Oil Exports

As sanctions on Iran loom…

Alt Text

Goldman: Trade War Won’t Derail Oil Prices

While several analysts have warned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Sector Under Fire In Libyan Corruption Crackdown

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 18, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT oil flaring

The latest port blockade in Libya, which had sent the country’s oil production plunging and oil prices surging, was lifted last week with new promises of transparency and the fair distribution of oil revenues.

As part of the agreement for lifting the port closure, Libya’s central bank, national oil company, politicians, businessmen, and traders in the country could end up being probed in a wide-ranging corruption investigation to tackle the underlying problem of Libya’s oil wealth—accusations and counteraccusations of corruption and channeling of oil revenues to Islamist groups.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar recaptured in June four ports in the Oil Crescent in the east from armed groups after a week of fighting, handing their control to an unrecognized oil company in the east. But last week, Haftar agreed to hand back control of the ports to the internationally recognized National Oil Corporation (NOC).

The port closure had blocked 850,000 bpd of Libya’s oil (nearly all Libya’s oil production) from being exported from the four ports for more than two weeks.

The agreement that resulted in Libya reopening its ports last week and beginning to restore the production lost during the blockade was backed by the United Nations, France, Italy, the UK, and the United States.

As part of the agreement, the governments agreed that there should be a wide-ranging corruption probe under the auspices of the UN, the UK’s newspaper The Independent reports, citing sources close to the Libyan authorities. Related: Who Actually Benefits From Sanctions On Iran?

According to The Independent’s sources in the UK foreign office, there wasn’t a “firm” agreement between the parties, although Libyan sources said that “everyone around the table said it was a good idea”, with France, the UAE, and Egypt reportedly being in favor of such a probe.

General Haftar and his allies claim that Libya’s oil money is being mismanaged, stolen, or channeled to extremist groups. The accusations are mostly directed to the Central Bank of Libya. At a meeting with the foreign governments in Rome that later led to the agreement for returning the ports to the NOC’s control, Haftar’s side quoted 11 allegations of abuse of power and corruption at the Central Bank of Libya that it wanted investigated, according to The Independent’s sources.

Central bank governor Saddek Elkaber, for his part, has accused Libyan governments of using the central bank as a ‘scapegoat’ for their own mismanagement and misdeeds.

The latest agreement that lifted the oil port blockade may lead to a wide-ranging corruption probe, but any new deal on oil wealth distribution must tackle the structural corruption problems in Libya, analysts say.

Any new agreement “must not simply be a new agreement on who is allowed to steal from the state, but one that protects state spending from predation,” Tarek Megerisi, visiting fellow and Libya expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told The Independent.

Fayez al-Sarraj, Chairman of Libya’s Presidency Council, has asked the United Nations Security Council to create a technical committee to audit all accounts and transactions of the Central Bank of Libya in Tripoli and the parallel central bank in Bayda in the east, NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement about the action plan to resume production after the port blockade was lifted.

A spokesman for the Chairman of the Presidency Council said this week that the UN Security Council responded to the request to set up an international commission to review the revenues and expenditure of the two parallel central bank institutions, Libyan media report. Related: Oil Selloff Gives Trump More Room On Iran

On Monday, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salamé, briefed the UN Security Council about the latest developments in Libya’s Oil Crescent, saying that “The end of the immediate crisis has brought a collective sigh of relief; but it is not the end of the matter.”

“The events have brought to the fore the underlying issues which plague the country and which I have repeatedly outlined to this Council. Namely, frustrations with regards to the distribution of wealth and the endemic plundering of resources.”

“If these matters are not expeditiously addressed, I fear the agreements made to resume the production of oil will not hold, and it will be difficult to advance the political process,” Salamé noted.

“If there has been a silver lining in the events, it is that the various authorities in Libya now accept that they need to take action to protect the country’s wealth.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Next Post

Houston To Overtake Cushing As Key Hub
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

 Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

 Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

Surprise Crude Oil Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

Chinese Oil Demand Growth Could Slow Down Soon

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com