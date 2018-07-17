Oil Selloff Gives Trump More Room On Iran

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 67.75 -0.33 -0.48%
Brent Crude 1 hour 72.16 +0.32 +0.45%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.706 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 1 hour 66.23 +0.07 +0.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.90 -0.25 -0.35%
Urals 18 hours 71.51 +2.26 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.18 -0.49 -0.67%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.73 -2.94 -4.34%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.706 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 70.03 -2.50 -3.45%
Murban 18 hours 72.78 -2.54 -3.37%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.31 -0.32 -0.47%
Basra Light 18 hours 70.82 +0.57 +0.81%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 71.33 -0.40 -0.56%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.18 -0.49 -0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 72.18 -0.49 -0.67%
Girassol 18 hours 71.43 -0.49 -0.68%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.90 -0.25 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.81 -3.05 -5.66%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.76 -3.25 -4.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.36 -2.95 -4.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 63.21 -2.85 -4.31%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 -2.90 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 59.36 -2.90 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 62.11 -2.60 -4.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 69.06 -2.95 -4.10%
Central Alberta 2 days 60.36 -2.90 -4.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.97 -2.96 -4.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 64.75 +0.25 +0.39%
Giddings 18 hours 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.17 +0.71 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 62.03 -2.93 -4.51%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.98 +0.02 +0.03%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 65.98 +0.02 +0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 64.53 +0.02 +0.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.25 -3.00 -4.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.57 -2.95 -3.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Does S Arabia Have 2 Mln Barrels in Spare Capacity?
  • 11 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 19 minutes Venezuela, the largest oil reserve in the world, faces deep shortages of motor oil
  • 6 hours 67.50 was the low for now, $70 - $76+ back in play
  • 6 hours EU And Japan Sign Historic Free Trade Deal
  • 5 hours Where 3 Million Electric Vehicle Batteries Will Go When They Retire?
  • 1 day Well from $74 we hit 67.xx now what?
  • 5 hours Daimler and BMW Will Beat Tesla in EV Race
  • 10 hours Germany: We Can No Longer Fully Rely On U.S. White House
  • 13 hours Chartist predicting a $1 fall, after WTI drops $10
  • 6 hours China’s Technology Sector Takes On Silicon Valley
  • 1 day Trade War of 1930s, Extended the Great Depression
  • 9 hours Trump-Putin Helsinki Summit And Oil Prices
  • 17 hours Chile Becomes The Latest Country To Commit To 100% Renewables
  • 24 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 6 hours Trump mulling releasing 5 to 30 Mill Barrels
  • 1 day Kaplan Says Rising Oil Prices Won't Hurt US Economy

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Surprise Gasoline, Crude Build

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Despite a significant draw in…

Alt Text

Is The U.S. Overly Dependent On Russian Oil?

Last week, President Trump criticized…

Alt Text

Wood Mackenzie: Global Peak Oil Demand Expected In 2036

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie expects…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Selloff Gives Trump More Room On Iran

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 17, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Trump

The Trump administration has been going back and forth over how hard it plans on pushing countries to cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero. After softening the tone earlier this month, the U.S. government appears to be going back to its hardline on sanctions, which threatens to shut in the bulk of Iranian supply.

The U.S. has rejected requests from a group of ministers from Germany, France, the UK to provide exemptions to sanctions on Iran for certain industries. The intention was to allow European companies to engage in some business with Iran. Washington rejected the overture so it can apply “maximum pressure” on Tehran.

Iran has said that it would only continue to participate in the 2015 nuclear accord so long as the European Union can somehow guarantee the benefits promised under the deal. U.S. sanctions will make Europe’s task exceedingly difficult, if not impossible.

The first wave of U.S. sanctions take effect in August, and the letter sent to European ministers by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the U.S. would only grant exemptions if it was in the specific interest of national security or on humanitarian grounds. There has already been an exodus of companies doing business in Iran, and the letter from the two Trump cabinet members underscores the hardline approach from Washington.

Related: Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

The letter comes about a week after Pompeo appeared to soften the American position. “There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief . . . We’ll consider it,” he told Sky News Arabia during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel reportedly formed a joint working group a few months ago to focus on fomenting, or at least encouraging, internal unrest in Iran. The actions are extraordinary and aggressive, and point to a desire for regime change in Iran even if that goal is not the explicit policy of the Trump administration.

Still, the next wave of sanctions, set to take effect in November, will be much more important to watch than the upcoming August sanctions. The U.S. is hoping to cut Iranian oil exports down to “zero,” as a State Department official put it in June. Various comments since then have led to some confusion, opening the door to the possibility of some waivers in the event that the oil market suffers from too much disruption.

In recent days, the Trump administration did little to clear up its position. “We want people to reduce oil purchases to zero, but in certain cases if people can't do that overnight, we'll consider exceptions," Sec. of Treasury Mnuchin told reporters on Friday. That sounded like a backtracking from all the talk of taking Iran exports down to “zero.”

Recent comments from Mnuchin did little to clear up the confusion. “We’ve said very specifically, there’s no blanket waivers, there’s no grandfathering,” Mnuchin said, “We want to be very careful in the wind-down around the energy markets to make sure that people have the time.” He also added: “The State Department has the ability to issue waivers around significant reductions in the oil markets, that’s something that Treasury and State will be doing.”

Related: Yamal LNG Is Conquering China

The sudden plunge in oil prices could grant the Trump administration more leeway as it tries to shut in Iranian supply. The spike in oil prices in late June seemed to cause some hesitation on the application of Iran sanctions by the U.S.; the selloff in oil prices, especially if it holds, could have the opposite effect.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have suggested that OPEC+ could provide more than the 1 million barrels per day that they pledged last month, in the event that the oil market needs it. The return of 800,000 bpd from Libya also gives the U.S. a lot more room to tighten the screws on Iran without upsetting the oil market too much. Also, the Trump administration is considering options on releasing oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, which, again, would seek to offset supplies from disrupted locations around the world.

Much remains to be seen, but the recent selloff in oil prices and the restoration of oil from Libya means that the Trump administration has a lot more room to take the hardline position that it wants to take on Iran.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is The U.S. Overly Dependent On Russian Oil?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error

Is The Oil Industry Repeating A Critical Error
This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

This Oil Price Crash Was Just A Correction

 Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

Oil Prices Crash As Libya Resumes Production

 Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

Saudi Arabia's Solution To Rising U.S. Gas Prices

 EIA Reports Largest Crude Draw Since 2016

EIA Reports Largest Crude Draw Since 2016

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com