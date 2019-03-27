Oil Sands M&A Grinds To A Halt

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.23 -0.18 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 -0.12 -0.18%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 5 hours 64.76 -0.88 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
Urals 23 hours 65.70 +0.36 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.56 +0.84 +1.41%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.38 +0.35 +0.52%
Murban 23 hours 68.65 +0.36 +0.53%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.80 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.55 -0.15 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Girassol 23 hours 68.05 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 48.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.59 +1.17 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 56.69 +1.12 +2.02%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 60.59 +1.12 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 53.69 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.94 +1.12 +2.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.99 +1.07 +1.88%
Central Alberta 6 hours 53.24 +1.12 +2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 23 hours 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.36 -0.53 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.25 +2.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.34 +1.12 +1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 7 minutes 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 12 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 15 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 19 mins Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 9 hours Facebook Is Banning White Nationalism And White Separatism
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 14 hours It's Not Possible: China's Top Business Woman Accuses Private Sector Of Bribery
  • 2 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 14 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 9 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 2 hours Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 1 day Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 1 day England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 5 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year

Breaking News:

Tellurian Teases $30B Driftwood LNG Decision

Alt Text

Crude Oil Stocks Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

U.S. sanctions haven’t led to…

Alt Text

IEA: U.S. Shale To Seize Market Share In Next Decade

The U.S. shale industry will…

Alt Text

U.S. On The Hunt For Iranian “Ghost Tankers”

The United States has started…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Sands M&A Grinds To A Halt

By Irina Slav - Mar 27, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil Sands

Two years after an M&A boom driven by the exit of several oil majors from the oil sands, sellers of oil and gas assets are having trouble finding buyers. With persistent uncertainty about the future of Alberta’s crude oil pipeline network, sluggish capital markets, and high debt levels among potential buyers, the apparent shunning is only to be expected

The pipeline problem seems to be the biggest, according to the Financial Post’s Geoffrey Morgan. In a recent analysis of the situation, Morgan quoted merger and acquisition advisers from the oil province as saying the lack of pipeline capacity and the continuing uncertainty about when—if ever—this capacity will get a boost is discouraging potential buyers from expanding their presence in the oil sands.

Last year, M&A deals in the Canadian upstream hit US$11.2 billion, according to a survey by Evaluate Energy. This was a lot less than the US$32 billion in M&A deals in 2017 but 2017 was the year of the Big Oil exodus from the oil sands, which accounted for the size of the market then. This year, however, it looks like the value of deals will be even lower.

Since the start of the year, Bloomberg data cited by Morgan shows, there have been three asset sale deals in the upstream space in Canada. Their combined value: US$4.4 million. Now, there may be another set of deals on the way. Devon Energy announced it would be leaving the oil sands. Analyst calculations put the value of these deals at between US$3.5 billion and US$5 billion in one case and US$7-9 billion in another. As long as they sell, of course. Related: Venezuela’s Oil Production In Jeopardy After New Blackout

“Although we believe the asset base is attractive and provides a large base of concentrated production with a long resource tail, this is a challenging market to divest Canadian oil assets,” one of the analysts, Jon Morrison from CIBC wrote in a note. The culprit is once again pipeline uncertainty where only one thing is certain: new capacity will not be coming soon.

Alberta has been fighting for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline that would add 300,000 bpd in capacity to the original pipeline’s, bringing the total to 890,000 bpd. This has raised hackles in British Columbia, which wants to limit the flow of crude oil across its territory. The two provinces have fought tooth and nail for and against the project and for now B.C. seems to be winning by essentially stalling the start of construction.

As a result, Albertan producers saw their crude dive to discounts of US$50 and more to West Texas Intermediate at one point last year, which prompted a desperate government decision to institute production cuts. This resulted in a rebound but did not solve the problem that is making investors unwilling to buy oil sands assets: the long-term availability of transport capacity.

Of course, there are oil trains, and Alberta is buying more of these to fill the pipeline gap, but oil-by-rail appears to be more expensive than pipeline transportation despite some arguments to the contrary. There does not seem to be a third alternative right now, although Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has mentioned an idea of building a new refinery in the province to process more crude locally instead of exporting it. It looks like M&A activity in the oil sands will continue to be sluggish until there is more clarity about the future of the local pipeline network.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

 Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com