U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.23 -0.18 -0.30%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.12 -0.12 -0.18%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 5 hours 64.76 -0.88 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
Urals 23 hours 65.70 +0.36 +0.55%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.56 +0.84 +1.41%
Natural Gas 16 mins 2.728 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 23 hours 67.38 +0.35 +0.52%
Murban 23 hours 68.65 +0.36 +0.53%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 59.80 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 23 hours 69.55 -0.15 -0.22%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 67.08 +0.03 +0.04%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Bonny Light 23 hours 68.24 -0.29 -0.42%
Girassol 23 hours 68.05 +0.29 +0.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.03 +0.84 +1.27%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 48.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 49.59 +1.17 +2.42%
Canadian Condensate 33 days 56.69 +1.12 +2.02%
Premium Synthetic 6 hours 60.59 +1.12 +1.88%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 53.69 +0.12 +0.22%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Peace Sour 6 hours 51.94 +1.12 +2.20%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 54.94 +1.12 +2.08%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 57.99 +1.07 +1.88%
Central Alberta 6 hours 53.24 +1.12 +2.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.07 +1.61 +2.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Giddings 23 hours 49.50 -0.50 -1.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.24 +0.94 +1.38%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 53.36 -0.53 -0.98%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 57.31 -0.53 -0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.25 +1.25 +2.55%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.34 +1.12 +1.59%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The Mining Industry Has Had It Easy For Far Too Long
  • 7 minutes 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 12 minutes Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 15 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 19 mins Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 9 hours Facebook Is Banning White Nationalism And White Separatism
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 14 hours It's Not Possible: China's Top Business Woman Accuses Private Sector Of Bribery
  • 2 hours Contaminated Oil
  • 14 hours Dutch Populists Shock the EU with Election Victory
  • 9 hours China - EU: Xi Says Cooperation Is Mainstream In Their Ties
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 2 hours Public Companies that attended OPEC "THREAT DINNER" at CERRAWEEK must disclose any risks in their SEC Financial filings.
  • 1 day Venezuela Says Russian Troops Land to Service Military Equipment
  • 1 day England Running Out of Water?
  • 1 day Multi-well Pad Drilling Cost Question
  • 5 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year

Breaking News:

Tellurian Teases $30B Driftwood LNG Decision

Alt Text

Oilfield Services Might Not Fully Recover Till 2025

The global oilfield service sector’s…

Alt Text

Why Russia Fails To Comply With The OPEC+ Cuts

Russia, the most important Non-OPEC…

Alt Text

Hedge Funds Are Buying Oil Again

Oil prices have been rising…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 27, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Kharg Island Oil terminal

US sanctions on Iran’s oil sector and the waivers of said sanctions are causing rifts among the US administration—pitting the National Security Council and the US State Department against each other as the deadline for waiver extensions draws near.

US President Donald Trump is caught in the middle of the now-public squabble, as anonymous sources “familiar with the debate” disclosed the infighting to the media, according to Bloomberg.

Many others, too, have publicly decried the extension waivers or the sanctions, including oil-dependent economies that have long relied on Iran’s oil such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, and others—some of which enjoy peaceful relations with the United States.

President Trump campaigned heavily on scrapping the nuclear deal with Iran, and made good on that promise in May 2018. A few short months later, he announced that the United States would levy sanctions on Iran in a move that while somewhat predictable, shocked oil markets nonetheless. Prices rose on the announcement, but later fell when Trump announced in November that the United States would grant some of Iran’s most oil-thirsty customers waivers to continue purchasing specific amounts of oil from Iran.

The US administration granted said waivers after finding itself in quite the pickle, weighing the pros and cons of being tough on Iran, appearing tough on Iran, keeping a lid on oil prices, and keeping the peace with the likes of India, Japan, South Korea, and other US allies who would find it hard indeed to comply with zero oil purchases from Iran.

When Trump announced the sanctions, many were expecting him to stick to his hardline approach, and were unhappy with his decision to offer waivers to so many countries—eight in total—and oil prices plummeted as the market predicted global inventories would no longer be drawn down as quickly as they had planned. Related: A “Perfect Coup’’ Is Unfolding In Algeria

The issue with sanctions on Venezuela and Venezuela’s already-declining oil production added another level of complexity to the oil markets and to the decision about just how much of a hardline approach is too much, and how much is not enough.

This complexity is precisely why we are seeing divisions now, with another decision soon to be made on extending those waivers.

According to the sources, the group taking a hardline approach favoring no more waivers includes the National Security Council—John Bolton specifically. Other hardliners include presidential advisor Larry Kudlow, and Republican Senator Ted Cruz. Their argument is that Iran is not being squeezed tightly enough, and that it may be able to withstand the incomplete nature of the US sanctions, and that as a result, it may be unmotivated to make concessions to forge a new nuclear deal.

The opposing group is made up of the US State Department led by Mike Pompeo, who is in favor of treading more carefully with US allies who will feel the pinch if the waivers are not extended.

Waivers or no, Iran has seen a drop off in its oil production, despite the Iranian government’s insistence that the US sanctions would have little effect on its oil industry. Using OPEC’s data from secondary sources, we can see that Iran’s oil production has dipped by more than 1 million bpd since the re-imposition of the sanctions, even with the waivers granted to some of Iran’s largest customers.

Related: Venezuela’s Oil Production In Jeopardy After New Blackout

Canceling the existing waivers—the move toward zero exports—would shave off a great deal more.

The US has engaged in some chest-puffing with regards to “zero exports” out of Iran, but sober-minded individuals should see the folly in the likelihood of that absolute term, wisdom aside.

Chances are that the reality of what’s to come will be found in some middle ground, with Trump axing or reducing some waiver limits while keeping others. When oil markets react to the decision—whatever it is—it will be, similar to last time, short-term. With more oil barrels out of the mix, especially with Venezuela’s exports dwindling as well, oil prices will likely spike. Fears will be quickly assuaged, however, as Saudi Arabia and the rest of OPEC, and even non-OPEC members, have the capacity to restore oil production well beyond current levels, which is an artificially reduced level designed to shave barrels off what it sees as an oversupplied market.

This perceived oversupply will drive Trump’s decision in the coming days. The current round of waivers expires in May, and prices are expected to remain volatile at least until then.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is The Nuclear Industry Abusing Subsidies?

Next Post

Oil Sands M&A Grinds To A Halt
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil

Sources: Saudis Admit They Want $70 Oil
U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

U.S., Canadian Rig Count Plunges As Oil Retreats

 A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

A Paradigm Shift In The Permian

 What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

What’s Keeping Oil From Rallying To $75?

 Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oil Is Set To Rise, But The Rally May Not Last

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com