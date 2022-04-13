Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.2 +3.55 +3.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.8 +4.14 +3.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.036 +0.356 +5.33%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.769 +0.304 +8.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.299 +0.145 +4.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.299 +0.145 +4.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Ukraine gas
  • 4 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 22 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

U.S. Looks To Boost Canadian Oil Imports, But Doesn’t Want More Pipelines

The Biden Administration is looking…

Oil Prices Rebound Despite Biden's Best Efforts

Oil Prices Rebound Despite Biden's Best Efforts

Crude oil prices rose on…

OPEC Slashes 2022 Oil Demand Growth Forecast By 480,000 Bpd

OPEC Slashes 2022 Oil Demand Growth Forecast By 480,000 Bpd

OPEC slashed on Tuesday its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Slip On Huge Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Apr 13, 2022, 9:37 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices moved lower today after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that crude oil inventories had added 9.4 million barrels in the week to April 8.

At 421.8 million barrels, oil inventories are about 13 percent below the five-year average for this time of the year.

Last week’s build compared with an inventory build of 2.4 million barrels for the previous week. It also compares with an estimated inventory increase of as much as 7.757 million barrels for last week, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

The unexpected inventory build, however, failed to move prices much lower, with both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate remaining above $100 per barrel.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory draw of 3.6 million barrels for last week, which compared with a draw of 2 million barrels estimated for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 9.5 million barrels daily in the week to April 8, which compared with 9.1 million barrels daily over the previous week.

In middle distillates, which are a cause for concern in the transport sector due to especially tight supply, the EIA estimated an inventory decline of 2.9 million barrels for the week to April 8.

Middle distillate production averaged 4.7 million bpd last week, which compared with 5 million barrels daily a week earlier.

Earlier this week, oil prices recouped some of their recent losses as the Untied States and the International Energy Agency geared up to start releasing a total 240 million barrels from reserves to tame oil prices over the next six months.

However, OPEC countered the change in market sentiment when it rejected EU calls for more production to aid price-taming efforts. With the EU currently discussing a potential oil embargo on Russia, OPEC’s head, Mohammed Barkindo said this could lead to the loss of more than 7 million barrels of oil daily and that it would be “nearly impossible” to replace all these barrels.

Oil prices jumped by over $4 percent soon after reports of the meeting began pouring in. Today, at the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $106.30 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $102 per barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World’s Largest Oil Trader To Completely Phase Out Russian Crude

Next Post

Russia Ready To Sell Oil At Any Price
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions
Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com