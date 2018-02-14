Oil Prices Recover After Small Crude Inventory Build

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.40 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.06 +0.34 +0.54%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 -0.007 -0.27%
Mars US 18 hours 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 1 day 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.587 -0.007 -0.27%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 1 day 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 1 day 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 1 day 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 1 day 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.34 -0.22 -0.66%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.69 -1.70 -4.43%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 61.59 -1.20 -1.91%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 60.19 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.19 -0.65 -1.23%
Peace Sour 1 day 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Peace Sour 1 day 45.94 -0.10 -0.22%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 53.44 -0.25 -0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 59.14 +0.65 +1.11%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.59 -0.10 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 63.24 -0.12 -0.19%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 9 hours Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 3 hours Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 22 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 10 mins So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 17 hours Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 16 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 3 hours Benjamin Netanyahu - should he stay, or should he goes?
  • 8 mins UAE Launches The World's Longest Zipline
  • 16 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 2 days Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 2 days Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 22 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 17 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 2 days Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Has Marked Iran Like A Threatening Stability In the Middle East
  • 14 hours Self-Flying Passenger Planes

Breaking News:

Russia Keeps 2018 Brent Outlook In The $50-$60 Range

Alt Text

India To Boost Oil Refining Capacity By 77%

India is looking to boost…

Alt Text

Libyan Oil Exports Rise Amid High OPEC Compliance

Most OPEC members have complied…

Alt Text

OPEC Crude Exports To The U.S. Remain Choppy

OPEC’s crude oil exports to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Recover After Small Crude Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Feb 14, 2018, 9:45 AM CST Crude oil shipping

After reporting two consecutive weekly crude oil inventory builds, this week the EIA continued with another build, of 1.8 million barrels for the week to February 9.

Analysts cited by IG were spot on in their predictions: they had expected the EIA to report a 1.8-million barrel build, down slightly from last week’s 1.9-million barrel increase that weighed on prices that were already on the slide. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a 3.947-million-barrel build in inventories, which pressured prices further.

After four gasoline inventory builds and one draw since the start of the year, for the week to February 9 the EIA reported the second build in a row, at a hefty 3.6 million barrels. Daily gasoline production averaged 9.6 million barrels, down from 10.1 million bpd a week earlier as maintenance season kicks in.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at US$62.33 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was at US$58.65. Meanwhile, data from the physical oil market has suggested that the slide we are witnessing now may be only the beginning of a trend that would very likely worry OPEC, but could also trouble U.S. drillers, too.

Demand for some of the most popular crude oil grades has been weaker than expected and their prices have fallen to the lowest in several months. This is true of grades such as North Sea Forties, and Russian Urals—and in fuels, Atlantic diesel—as refineries seem to be reluctant to take advantage of lower prices and boost their profit margins.

This data goes counter to a string of optimistic global economic growth forecasts that should lead to higher crude oil demand and is making traders more cautious. The EIA itself and the International Energy Agency have added to this attitude by expecting U.S. production growth to continue, and according to the IEA, turn the U.S. into the world’s top crude oil producer and force OPEC to face its dilemma of market share versus prices again.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Vows To Cut More Production To Stabilize Oil Market
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

U.S. Oil Production Is Rising Much Faster Than Expected

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com