Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.18 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.80 +0.08 +0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.012 +0.46%
Mars US 4 hours 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 21 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.012 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 21 hours 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 21 hours 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 21 hours 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 33.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.39 +9.19 +31.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.79 +3.09 +5.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.29 +0.24 +0.40%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.84 -0.56 -1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.69 -1.26 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.49 -0.86 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.69 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 8 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 3 hours Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 1 hour So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 hour Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 2 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 2 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 1 day Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 8 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 1 day Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 3 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Has Marked Iran Like A Threatening Stability In the Middle East
  • 2 mins Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 15 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 20 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

U.S. Mandates Biggest Non-Emergency Strategic Oil Selloff

The budget deal that was…

Alt Text

U.S. Considers Cutting Venezuelan Oil Imports

Washington could be cutting Venezuelan…

Alt Text

Libyan Oil Exports Rise Amid High OPEC Compliance

Most OPEC members have complied…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?

By Nick Cunningham - Feb 13, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil Industry

Back in 2014, U.S. shale production was growing so fast that it ended up crashing the market. Now, history could be repeating itself.

That was the warning from the International Energy Agency, which said in its latest Oil Market Report that a “second wave” of shale supply threatens another downturn.

Total global oil supply is expected to grow faster than demand this year, which could lead to another downturn. It’s a conclusion that the IEA tried to emphasize in previous reports, but the message finally seems to be sinking in.

The extraordinary run up in benchmark prices in December and January came to a startling end two weeks ago. Part of the reason was because of the broader market turmoil in equities, and part of it was because hedge funds and other money managers had overbought oil futures, exposing the market to a price correction.

But as the IEA notes, the real worry is rising oil supply, which means that “the underlying oil market fundamentals in the early part of 2018 look less supportive for prices.”

It isn’t all bad news for benchmark prices. The IEA noted that due to the OPEC production cuts and strong demand, inventories fell at a remarkable rate last year. The oil inventory surplus currently stands at about 52 million barrels above the five-year average, down sharply from 264 million barrels a year ago. Importantly, while crude oil inventories are closing in on the five-year average, total stocks of gasoline and other refined products have already fallen well below that threshold. “With the surplus having shrunk so dramatically, the success of the output agreement might be close to hand,” the IEA wrote.

(Click to enlarge) 

But even as the elusive “balance” in the oil market is within reach, the IEA says things might quickly reverse.

The reason why the oil market might suffer from a renewed glut largely comes down to soaring U.S. shale production. In the three-month period ending in November, the U.S. added “a colossal 846 kb/d,” the IEA noted, with even steeper gains expected this year. The bearish forecast comes a week after the U.S. EIA said much of the same thing: shale output is rising so quickly that the U.S. could reach 11 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year instead of next year. By the end of 2018, the U.S. could surpass Russia and Saudi Arabia in terms of total production.

The IEA says that the stars are aligning for U.S. shale, with “rising prices leading, after a few months, to more drilling, more completions, more production, and more hedging.”

Some of these figures and forecasts have been floating around for a little while now, but the IEA put the situation in stark terms. The agency says that the current growth trajectory in shale production “is reminiscent of the first wave of US shale growth that, riding the tide of high oil prices in the early years of this decade, made big gains in terms of market share and eventually in 2014 forced a historic change of policy by leading producers.” Supply growth from the U.S. alone could equal total global demand growth.

In other words, shale growth could crash oil prices again, and the only thing preventing a collapse is OPEC sticking with its production limits. Back in 2014, the cartel decided to abandon market management, which precipitated the meltdown. “This is a sobering thought for other
producers currently sitting on shut-in production capacity and facing a renewed challenge to their market share,” the IEA said.

Another price meltdown isn’t an inevitability. Demand looks strong and could expand by more than everyone assumes. Meanwhile, Venezuela’s rapid deterioration could also take more oil supply off of the market. If OPEC maintains high levels of compliance, the oil market could weather the new wave of shale supply, and return to a more bullish footing later this year as demand soaks up the excess.

But, if demand disappoints, or if more supply comes from unexpected places – Libya’s output apparently hit a five-year high in January – then things look pretty pessimistic. At worst, surging shale supply could bring a rerun of the downturn from several years ago. Time will tell.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil Price Correction Unlikely To Harm European Majors
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com