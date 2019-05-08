OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 30 mins 62.12 +0.72 +1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.37 +0.49 +0.70%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.610 +0.073 +2.88%
Mars US 12 mins 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
Urals 3 days 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.28 -0.83 -1.32%
Marine 2 days 70.29 +1.05 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 71.70 +1.03 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.49 -1.57 -2.41%
Basra Light 2 days 70.75 -1.47 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.05 -1.29 -1.78%
Girassol 2 days 71.44 -1.49 -2.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.23 +0.62 +1.36%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.15 -0.85 -1.73%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 58.15 -0.85 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.85 -0.85 -1.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.45 -0.85 -1.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.80 -0.85 -1.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.30 -0.85 -1.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.15 -0.85 -1.52%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 3 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.02 +0.30 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.55 -0.85 -1.16%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Oil Prices Plunge As U.S.-China Trade War Escalates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 08, 2019, 9:00 AM CDT
Oil pump

Oil prices dipped early on Wednesday as the escalation of the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, was unable to offset strong Chinese oil import data and growing tension around Iran over the end of the U.S. sanction waivers.

As of 07:07 EDT on Wednesday, WTI Crude was down 2.31 percent at $60.81, while Brent Crude traded down 2.40 percent at $69.53 before the release of the weekly inventory report by the EIA.

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventory of 2.81 million barrels for the week ending May 3, coming in over analyst expectations of a 744,000-barrel buildup in stockpiles. Including this week’s data, the net build is now 20.92 million barrels for the 19-week reporting period so far this year, using API data.

Further potential oil supply losses from Iran and Venezuela, however, are not enough these days to offset the sell-off in oil, after market participants turned their attention to the demand side of the equation.

Just a few days ago, the market was pricing in that the U.S. and China would soon sign a trade deal and avoid a major slowdown in global economy, which is typically a major hurdle to resilient oil demand growth.

Related: Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

However, with two tweets on Sunday threatening new tariffs on China as of this Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump shattered market calmness and sent equity and commodity markets sharply lower as investors and traders started to panic over a possible significant global economic slowdown and pulled money out of riskier assets such as oil.  

According to an exclusive report by Reuters on Wednesday, President Trump’s Sunday tweets were actually a reaction to China reneging on almost all major points of a draft trade deal with the U.S., with Beijing backtracking on commitments to reforms and laws to meet U.S. complaints in intellectual property rights, competition policy, and trade secrets, among others.

The significant setback in trade talks outweighed bullish factors for oil such as China’s record crude oil imports in April, which could also be attributed to refiners rushing to buy oil from Iran before the end of the U.S. sanction waivers for all Iranian oil customers, including the biggest, China.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

