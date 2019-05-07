OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 6 hours 60.74 -1.51 -2.43%
Brent Crude 6 hours 69.47 -1.77 -2.48%
Natural Gas 6 hours 2.535 +0.011 +0.44%
Mars US 21 hours 68.55 +0.41 +0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.23 -0.38 -0.54%
Urals 2 days 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.00 +0.70 +1.01%
Bonny Light 5 days 72.69 +1.24 +1.74%
Mexican Basket 5 days 63.11 +0.13 +0.21%
Marine 2 days 69.24 -0.76 -1.09%
Murban 2 days 70.67 -0.61 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 5 days 65.06 +1.54 +2.42%
Basra Light 5 days 72.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 5 days 72.34 +1.40 +1.97%
Girassol 5 days 72.93 +1.29 +1.80%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 45.01 -2.21 -4.68%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 49.00 -0.39 -0.79%
Canadian Condensate 74 days 59.00 +0.31 +0.53%
Premium Synthetic 22 hours 62.70 +0.31 +0.50%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 57.30 +0.16 +0.28%
Peace Sour 22 hours 54.15 +0.11 +0.20%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 57.65 +0.31 +0.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 63.15 +0.11 +0.17%
Central Alberta 22 hours 56.00 +0.31 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 2 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 70.72 +0.22 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.40 +0.31 +0.42%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Anadarko Sees Occidental’s Latest Offer As “Superior” To Chevron’s

Oil Falls On Soaring U.S. Crude Inventories

A large build in crude…

Analysts Are Wrong About This Under-The-Radar U.S. Producer

One overlooked U.S. producer has…

Dem Presidential Hopeful Shames Oil Workers, Refuses Oil-Related Campaign Money

Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential…

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Oil Prices Fall Further As Saudis Boost Exports

By Tom Kool - May 07, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Riyadh

For the first time ever, Oilprice.com is releasing its annual Top 50 Oil & Gas Companies report to readers. This 5-part series includes an in-depth financial and geopolitical analysis of each company, including their greatest strengths and biggest risks. This year, a limited number of our Global Energy Alert subscribers will get the chance to see which company topped the list!

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

- The number of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) has continued to increase, rising to 8,504 as of February 2019, roughly 25 percent higher than a year earlier.

- The completion process includes “casing, cementing, perforating, hydraulic fracturing, and other procedures required to produce crude oil or natural gas,” as the EIA puts it.

- DUCs have climbed rapidly since 2016 due to multiple factors, including low oil prices; bottlenecks for a variety of services, such as frac sand or fracking crews; and pipeline constraints.

Market Movers

• Lion Point Capital, a hedge fund, disclosed a 6.3 percent active stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and said that shareholders of the E&P would benefit from a merger.

• BP (NYSE: BP) approved an expansion of its Thunder Horse project, which will add 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2021.

• Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) said it would sell down…

Previous Post

There’s Tremendous Room For Growth In Offshore Oil & Gas
