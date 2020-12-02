Oil Prices Hold Steady Despite Rising Fuel Stocks

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 45.28 +0.73 +1.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 47.91 +0.49 +1.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.780 -0.100 -3.47%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 45.00 -0.89 -1.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
Graph up Urals 15 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.92 -0.72 -1.65%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 2.780 -0.100 -3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 47.40 +0.24 +0.51%
Graph up Murban 2 days 48.08 +0.41 +0.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 45.25 +0.25 +0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 49.63 -0.59 -1.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 47.39 +0.34 +0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.47 -0.03 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.97 +0.24 +0.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 46.72 -0.07 -0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 10 days 32.19 -0.81 -2.45%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.05 -0.79 -2.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 43.55 -0.79 -1.78%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 44.95 -0.79 -1.73%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.30 -0.79 -1.97%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.55 -0.79 -1.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.15 -0.79 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.55 -0.79 -2.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 46.14 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 34.75 -0.75 -2.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 47.31 +0.29 +0.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 38.50 -0.79 -2.01%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 42.45 -0.79 -1.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.00 -0.75 -1.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 34.75 -1.00 -2.80%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 48.29 -0.98 -1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Tesla Semi
  • 30 mins “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days Mail IN Ballot Fraud
  • 36 mins CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 23 hours “Consumers Will Pay For Carbon Pricing Costs” by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 2 days WTI / ​​​​​​​Price Forecasting 
  • 2 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 3 days Deceptions Revealed about the “Nord Stream 2 Pipeline” and Germany
  • 3 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

U.S. Coal Output Capacity Has Plunged 28% Since 2009 Peak

Will Venezuela’s Economic Crisis Remove Maduro From Power?

Will Venezuela’s Economic Crisis Remove Maduro From Power?

As Venezuela’s economic crisis continues…

Venezuela Triples Oil Exports Using Ghost Tankers

Venezuela Triples Oil Exports Using Ghost Tankers

Venezuela boosted its crude oil…

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

The oil industry is more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Hold Steady Despite Rising Fuel Stocks

By Irina Slav - Dec 02, 2020, 9:42 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices hesitated today after the Energy Information Administration reported an oil inventory draw of 700,000 barrels for the week to November 27 but a sizeable build in gasoline inventories.

At 488 million barrels, crude oil inventories are still above the five-year average for the season, by about 7 percent.

A day before the EIA released its latest weekly inventory numbers, the American petroleum Institute caused an oil price rally arrest by reporting an inventory build of over 4 million barrels for last week.

This added to pressure coming from OPEC+ which unexpectedly delayed a meeting that should have ended with a decision on whether or not to extend current production cuts of 7.7 million bpd until at least the end of the first quarter of 2021.

In gasoline, the EIA reported an inventory build of 3.5 million barrels for last week, with production averaging 8.6 million bpd. This compared with a build of 2.2 million bpd a week earlier in inventories, and average production of 8.9 million bpd.

In distillate fuels, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 3.2 million barrels for the week to November 27, with average production at 4.6 million bpd. This compared with a draw of 1.4 million barrels for the previous week and production of 4.6 million bpd.

The EIA also said refineries processed 14 million barrels daily last week, down from a week ago.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ internal discord is threatening a historic deal that stopped the free fall of oil prices in the spring, when lockdowns pushed benchmarks to multi-year lows.

According to a Reuters report citing unnamed sources, not everyone in the extended cartel agreed that they should maintain oil production at current levels, with Russia notably proposing an easing of the current cuts of 7.7 million bpd by half a million bpd monthly beginning in January. The decision has been postponed for tomorrow.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at $47.63 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate traded at $44.78 a barrel, both slightly up from the opening of trade today.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Traders Haven’t Been This Bullish On Oil Since August

Next Post

Is OPEC Finally Making Progress Towards An Oil Output Deal?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally

Why Gold Prices Could Be Set For Another Rally
Gold Crashes Below $1,800

Gold Crashes Below $1,800
Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream

Britain’s Richest Man Plans To Make Hydrogen Cars Mainstream
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com