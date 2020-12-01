Japan And Kuwait Strike Major Oil Storage Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 44.40 -0.94 -2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 47.25 -0.63 -1.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.875 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Mars US 10 mins 45.89 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
Graph up Urals 14 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Mexican Basket 7 days 43.64 +0.99 +2.32%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.875 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Marine 2 days 47.16 -0.19 -0.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 47.67 -0.31 -0.65%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 45.00 -0.81 -1.77%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 50.22 -0.64 -1.26%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 47.05 -0.53 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 47.50 -0.72 -1.49%
Chart Girassol 2 days 48.73 -0.89 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 46.79 +0.13 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 33.00 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 34.84 -0.19 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 44.34 -0.19 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 45.74 -0.19 -0.41%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 40.09 -0.19 -0.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 40.34 -0.19 -0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.94 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 38.34 -0.19 -0.49%
Graph up Louisiana Light 8 days 46.11 +1.80 +4.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 35.50 -0.25 -0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 47.02 +1.74 +3.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 39.29 -0.19 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 43.24 -0.19 -0.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 41.75 -0.25 -0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 35.75 -0.25 -0.69%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 49.27 -0.18 -0.36%
Oil Price Rally Reverses As Inventories Balloon

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

Venezuela’s Oil Crisis Is An Environmental Time Bomb

As sanctions continue to weigh…

Oil Prices Will Average Below $50 In 2021

Oil Prices Will Average Below $50 In 2021

A recent Reuters poll of…

Oil Markets Face A 200 Million Barrel Glut In 2021

Oil Markets Face A 200 Million Barrel Glut In 2021

If OPEC+ fails to amend…

Japan And Kuwait Strike Major Oil Storage Deal

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 01, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Japan and Kuwait have struck a deal to store crude oil for Southeast Asia in Japan in a bid to boost the region’s oil supply network, which is currently rather weak and vulnerable to supply outages.

Japan already has oil stockpiling agreements with the UAE and Saudi Arabia for storage space totaling 16.4 million barrels.

Reports of the deal first emerged last week, when unnamed sources said that Japan has agreed to lease to the Kuwait Petroleum Corp. some 3.14 million barrels in oil storage capacity. This is equal to 1.5 days of consumption in Japan or over 10 days of consumption in Southeast Asia. According to the later reports, in times of normal supply, the Kuwait Petroleum Corp will use the place as an export base.

Kuwait is Japan’s fourth-largest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. While the country has suffered its fair share of demand destruction due to the pandemic, things are now looking up because of the winter season, which boosts demand for heating fuels.

According to the Energy Information Administration, Japan is the world’s fifth-largest consumer of oil and the fourth-largest importer of the commodity. It is also the largest importer of liquefied natural gas in the world.

Almost all of the oil Japan imports comes from the Middle East because of its proximity. In fact, this year, more than 90 percent of Japan’s oil imports came from the Middle East as the country cut orders from other countries, including Russia and the United States.

With this heavy dependency on Middle Eastern oil, an announcement by Saudi Arabia saying it would raise the price of its crude for Asian buyers in January must have come as an unpleasant surprise to Japanese oil buyers. The Kingdom said earlier this week that it would raise the price for Arab Light by $0.65 a barrel on average. Forecasts ranged from expected increases of between $0.50 and $0.85 per barrel. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

