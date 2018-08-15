Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.92 -2.12 -3.16%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.88 -1.58 -2.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.940 -0.019 -0.64%
Mars US 19 hours 67.24 -0.06 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.97 +0.37 +0.52%
Urals 1 day 70.14 +0.56 +0.80%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.89 +1.14 +1.61%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.25 +0.10 +0.13%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.02 -1.62 -2.51%
Marine 1 day 71.60 +0.51 +0.72%
Murban 1 day 75.50 +1.01 +1.36%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.05 +0.25 +0.37%
Basra Light 1 day 73.02 -0.29 -0.40%
Saharan Blend 1 day 72.11 -0.13 -0.18%
Girassol 1 day 73.35 +0.15 +0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.61 -1.92 -4.74%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.74 +0.44 +1.15%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 64.99 +0.09 +0.14%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 67.19 -0.16 -0.24%
Sweet Crude 1 day 57.69 +2.74 +4.99%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.54 +6.84 +16.02%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 55.04 +1.34 +2.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 63.79 -0.21 -0.33%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.04 +2.09 +4.45%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 63.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Giddings 1 day 57.00 -0.25 -0.44%
ANS West Coast 2 days 73.00 +0.01 +0.01%
West Texas Sour 1 day 60.99 -0.16 -0.26%
Eagle Ford 1 day 64.94 -0.16 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 63.49 -0.16 -0.25%
Kansas Common 1 day 57.25 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 1 day 73.55 -0.16 -0.22%
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Libyan Oil Recovers, Exceeds 1 Million Bpd

By Irina Slav - Aug 15, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT

Libya’s crude oil production has exceeded 1 million bpd for the first time since June, when port blockades and a kidnapping caused production outages that within a month brought production to as little as 670,000 bpd.

S&P Global Platts cites sources from Libya’s oil industry as saying the improvement came on the back of production growth at the country’s largest producing field, Sharara. Last week, Sharara pumped 218,000 bpd, but this has now grown to more than 250,000 bpd, the sources said.

The field, which has a capacity to pump 340,000 bpd of crude, was shut down in June after a militant group kidnapped four employees. Surrounding fields were also shut down to avoid more kidnappings.

Separately, militants tried to take a couple of the country’s oil export terminals, but were pushed back by the Libyan National Army, which then, in a twist, decided to not hand over control of the ports to the internationally recognized National Oil Corporation but to the entity of the same name that is affiliated with the eastern Libyan government.

Eventually the LNA and the legitimate NOC came to an agreement, and NOC resumed control of the export ports, which put an end to the production suspensions. However, the situation in the divided country remains highly volatile politically, which means other outages are more a question of time than anything else. Related: Oil Prices Jump As Saudis Cap Oil Supply

This will cement Libya’s status as a wild card on the global oil market, capable of swinging prices in one direction or the other in a matter of hours.

At the same time, production has been relatively stable at around 1 million barrels daily since last August, when the LNA took the oil ports from the Petroleum Facilities Guard. It hit a high of 1.28 million bpd this February. Also, outages resulting from pipeline or field blockades are being dealt with in a matter of days, which has heightened the stability of supply. Still, the risk of further blockades and kidnappings remains high.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

