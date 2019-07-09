Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.55 +0.72 +1.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.16 +0.05 +0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 42 mins 60.83 +0.87 +1.45%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 19 hours 61.55 +0.70 +1.15%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Mexican Basket 7 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.427 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 62.52 -0.69 -1.09%
Murban 19 hours 64.03 -0.72 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.41 -0.54 -0.93%
Basra Light 19 hours 65.33 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.06 -0.80 -1.25%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.15 -0.34 -0.52%
Girassol 19 hours 65.24 -0.43 -0.65%
Opec Basket 5 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 40.67 +0.39 +0.97%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.46 -0.05 -0.11%
Canadian Condensate 22 days 53.31 +0.15 +0.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 58.16 +0.15 +0.26%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 53.66 +0.40 +0.75%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Peace Sour 2 hours 51.91 +0.25 +0.48%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 53.66 -0.20 -0.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 58.76 +0.30 +0.51%
Central Alberta 2 hours 53.16 +0.15 +0.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 8 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 19 hours 48.25 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 9 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.78 +0.17 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.73 +0.17 +0.31%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.50 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 5 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 6 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 7 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 5 hours CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 20 hours Trump should move quickly!
  • 7 hours Eternal Enemies: Netanyahu Warns Iran It Is Within Range Of Israeli Air Strikes
  • 17 mins Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 21 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 1 day Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 2 hours Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 5 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 23 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 1 day On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 16 hours LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 20 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Is Oil Poised For A Bullish Breakout?

Is Oil Poised For A Bullish Breakout?

Bearish factors are pulling crude…

Is This The Last Bottleneck For Nord Stream 2?

Is This The Last Bottleneck For Nord Stream 2?

The controversial Nord Stream 2…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 09, 2019, 3:46 PM CDT oil pump

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a huge crude oil inventory draw of 8.129 million barrels for the week ending July 4, compared to analyst expectations of a smaller 3.081-million barrel draw.

Last week, the API reported a draw of 5 million barrels. A day later, the EIA estimated a much smaller inventory drawdown of 1.1 million barrels.

The net build is just 13.56 million barrels for the 28-week reporting period so far this year, using API data.

Oil prices were up on Tuesday as the market grows increasingly leery of the mounting tensions in the Middle East that continue to threaten the world’s transport of crude.  

At 4:01pm EST, WTI was trading up by $0.31 (+0.54%) at $57.97—less than a $1.00 over last week’s levels—a surprisingly low rise given the tumultuous times in the Middle East. Brent was trading down $0.17 (+0.27%) at $64.28—up almost $1 over this time last week

The API this week reported a 257,000-barrel draw in gasoline inventories for week ending July 4. Analysts estimated a larger draw in gasoline inventories of 1.301-million barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories grew by 3.690 million barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing fell by 754,000 barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending June 28 rose slightly this week to 12.2 million bpd, just 200,000 bpd off the all-time high of 12.4 million bpd.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released at its regularly scheduled time on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:37pm EST, WTI was trading at $58.05 while Brent traded at $64.34.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Warns: A Strait of Hormuz Disruption Would Be “Major Obstacle” To Economy

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw
Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

The Permian Craze Is Fizzling … But Shale Oil Production Isn’t

 Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Saudi Aramco Just Did Something It Never Did Before

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

U.S.: Video Proves Iran Was Behind Tanker Attacks
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com