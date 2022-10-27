Oil Companies Flee Venezuela, Leaving All Behind

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.27 +1.36 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 96.79 +1.10 +1.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 93.64 -1.68 -1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.440 -0.166 -2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.982 +0.083 +2.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 83.66 +2.04 +2.50%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.982 +0.083 +2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.67 +0.84 +0.95%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.12 +0.27 +0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.55 +2.34 +2.68%
Graph down Basra Light 331 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 95.73 +2.31 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.95 +1.81 +1.94%
Chart Girassol 1 day 95.42 +1.84 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.39 +1.03 +1.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.66 +2.59 +4.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 90.06 +2.59 +2.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 88.31 +2.59 +3.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 85.46 +2.59 +3.13%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 82.16 +2.59 +3.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 83.46 +2.59 +3.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 92.41 +2.59 +2.88%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 81.76 +2.59 +3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 17 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 24 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

Russia: Commercial Satellites Could Be Targeted In Retaliatory Strikes

Why Biden Wants To Release More Oil From The SPR

Why Biden Wants To Release More Oil From The SPR

Releasing even more oil from…

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

Fears that President Biden might…

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Moscow is ramping up oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Companies Flee Venezuela, Leaving All Behind

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 27, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Venezuela has given the go ahead to all PDVSA partners to leave their JVs.
  • Foreign oil firms may sell their shares to PDVSA, but must forgive any past debts and unpaid dividends.
  • Reuters: In all, eight foreign oil companies that had JVs with PDVSA have either transferred their ownership or given up their shares over the last five years.
Join Our Community

In a move reminiscent of the Hugo Chavez years when Venezuela nationalized its oil industry, stripping by default many foreign oil companies of their assets, oil companies are once again preparing to abandon operations in the nation that houses the largest oil reserves on the planet.

Venezuela has given the go ahead to all PDVSA partners to leave their JVs. They will be allowed to sell their shares or return them, with one caveat: they must forgive any past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter told Reuters.

The situation in Venezuela, however, is so bleak that even taking the loss of not being able to collect monies due has been seen by some as an acceptable term. Equinor, Inpex, and TotalEnergies have already left Venezuela under these terms—the latter losing $1.38 billion after transferring its previously held stake to a PDVSA unit.

In all, eight foreign oil companies that had JVs with PDVSA have either transferred their ownership or given up their shares over the last five years, according to Reuters. Seven smaller firms, Reuters said, don’t have a presence in country anymore, and 15 of the JV projects with PDVSA are simply inactive.

One oil executive whose firm recently abandon its operations in Venezuela told Reuters that none of the stakes held are recoverable at book value. “Among those remaining in the partnerships, few hope to ever recoup pending dividends or commercial debts from PDVSA.”

In reality, after its oil industry was hit by U.S. sanctions, and suffering years of underinvestment and mismanagement, Venezuela is likely incapable of repaying creditors and foreign JV partners, although it has shipping some crude oil intended to pay for some of its debt. Crude oil production in Venezuela has been on a steady and tragic decline for well over a decade, with production sinking from 3.5 million bpd in 1998 to less than 1 million bpd today.

The news that Venezuela could allow foreign oil companies to exit by selling shares or simply returning them comes just two years after it was rumored that PDVSA was mulling some major industry reform that would increase private company activities in Venezuela’s oil industry—a step away from its usual fare of limiting the role of private companies.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Holds Gains Despite Crude Inventory Build
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb

How The Diesel Crisis Became An Inflationary Time Bomb
Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices

Asian Buyers Are Scooping Up Gold At Low Prices
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com