Total Backs Out Of Buying Occidental Assets

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 12 mins 33.26 +1.44 +4.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 34.81 +2.31 +7.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 33.12 +1.69 +5.38%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 30.35 +1.65 +5.75%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 24.74 +1.66 +7.19%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.784 +0.001 +0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 33.26 +1.11 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 33.65 +0.99 +3.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 23.30 +3.74 +19.12%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 36.42 +2.13 +6.21%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 34.11 +4.23 +14.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 33.95 +4.11 +13.77%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 34.69 +4.16 +13.63%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 26.54 +1.61 +6.46%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 39 mins 22.64 +2.78 +14.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 26.02 +1.64 +6.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 28.52 +1.64 +6.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 29.92 +1.64 +5.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 25.02 +1.64 +7.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 29.52 +1.64 +5.88%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 24.52 +1.64 +7.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 32.44 +2.04 +6.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 22.25 +2.75 +14.10%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 28.49 +2.18 +8.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 25.77 +2.39 +10.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 29.72 +2.39 +8.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 28.50 +2.75 +10.68%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 19.75 +2.00 +11.27%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.01 +1.87 +6.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 19 mins DEFIANCE – There are More of Us Than Them
  • 1 hour Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 2 hours Geothermal Drilling?
  • 6 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 14 hours New York State rejects environmental permit for Williams Co. natural gas pipeline
  • 3 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 52 mins Baker Hughes rig count
  • 18 hours Communist Bandit 共匪
  • 16 mins Permanent Damage To Oil Demand
  • 10 hours Trumpe will win next election, hands down.
  • 20 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?

Breaking News:

EIA Predicts A Record Drop In U.S. Shale Oil Production

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

As economies begin to reopen,…

Saudi Arabia's Financial Crisis

Saudi Arabia's Financial Crisis

Saudi Arabia is facing a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Total Backs Out Of Buying Occidental Assets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 18, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

Total will no longer pursue the acquisition of Occidental’s assets in Ghana, the French supermajor said on Monday, after a snag in the sale of assets in Algeria as part of the Occidental-Anadarko deal last year.

When Occidental Petroleum completed one of the largest oil mergers and acquisitions (M&A) of the past few years, buying Anadarko Petroleum and assuming its debt in a transaction valued at a total of US$55 billion, Occidental had signed a binding agreement to sell Anadarko’s assets in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa to Total for US$8.8 billion.

Since the completion of the Occidental-Anadarko deal, on which the African asset sales were contingent, Occidental and Total have completed the deals under which Total bought Anadarko’s assets in Mozambique and South Africa.

But the sale in Algeria has fallen through, Total said today.

“Occidental has informed Total that, as part of an understanding with the Algerian authorities on the transfer of Anadarko’s interests to Occidental, Occidental would not be in a position to sell its interests in Algeria,” the French supermajor said in a statement.

Since the sale of the Ghana assets was contingent on the completion of the sale of the Algerian assets, Total is now discontinuing plans to acquire Anadarko’s assets in Ghana.

“This decision not to pursue the completion of the purchase of the Ghana assets consolidates the Group’s efforts in the control of its net investments this year and provides financial flexibility to face the uncertainties and opportunities linked to the current environment,” Patrick Pouyanné, Total’s chairman and chief executive officer, said.  

The collapsed deal for the Algerian assets means preserving cash for Total in times of high uncertainty. But it is another blow to Occidental, which was relying on the sales of Anadarko’s African assets to receive a total of US$8.8 billion that could partially reduce the huge debt it had accumulated to buy Anadarko in what analysts now see as an ill-timed decision to pursue such a huge and leveraged transaction.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oman’s Flagship Solar Project Got Liquidated Due To Low Oil Prices

Next Post

Iran Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Venezuelan Fuel Shipments

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy

$10 Oil Forces U.S. Drilling Giant To File For Bankruptcy


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com