Occidental Considers Selling Off Middle East Oil & Gas Assets

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.00 -0.19 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.52 -0.28 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 -0.007 -0.39%
Graph down Mars US 15 hours 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.77 +2.16 +6.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 -0.007 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 43.09 +2.32 +5.69%
Graph up Murban 1 day 43.37 +2.36 +5.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 36.23 -1.17 -3.13%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 43.47 -1.04 -2.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 40.66 -1.02 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.91 -1.13 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 27.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 39.98 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 +2.00 +7.21%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 +2.14 +5.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 15 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 1 min "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 8 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 5 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 10 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 19 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 22 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 20 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 day The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 14 hours China's Oil Dream Dims as State Giants Cut Capex by $19 Billion
  • 1 day Rioting and Protesting
  • 1 day World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 1 day National Guard kills again

Breaking News:

Occidental Considers Selling Off Middle East Oil & Gas Assets

This Unknown Metal May Be A Game-Changer For Space Travel

This Unknown Metal May Be A Game-Changer For Space Travel

As the international space race…

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s Crude Oil Imports Rebound To Near Record High

China’s crude oil imports jumped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental Considers Selling Off Middle East Oil & Gas Assets

By Irina Slav - Jun 09, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Occidental Petroleum may be considering a sale of oil and gas assets in Oman to reduce its debt burden, unnamed source familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The assets could fetch over $1 billion, the sources added.

Occidental has a debt load of some $40 billion, most of which it took on last year when it bought sector player Anadarko in what now many see as one of the worst-timed acquisitions in history, finalized just months before oil prices tanked. About $11 billion of this debt matures by 2022 and the company is actively seeking ways to conserve and generate cash.

The acquisition cost Oxy some $55 billion and aimed at expanding its presence in the U.S. shale patch, which got battered by the oil price crash. Because of the unfortunate timing of its acquisition of Anadarko, Oxy has become one of the worst-affected oil players in the United States. Asset sales, one of the usual means of reducing significant debt loads, will fetch a lot less than before the crisis if they go through at all.

Occidental has interests in three oil fields in Oman as well as assets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar’s North Field, the largest gas deposit in the world. It is, however, not the only one selling assets in the Middle East. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported BP was selling about 10 percent in the Khazzan gas field in Oman, looking to get more than $1 billion for it.

Improving oil priced could help such divestments go through and help reduce debt loads. Meanwhile, Oxy has cut its capital spending program for his year by over 50 percent, outdoing its competitors in the cuts. The company said in May it planned to spend just $2.4-2.6 billion in capex this year, and cut costs by some $1.2 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gulf Of Mexico Drillers Are Ready To Resume Production

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories

Oil Jumps After API Reports Draw In Crude Oil Inventories
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound
Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Plunges After API Reports Large Unexpected Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Are Investors Ignoring The Largest Financial Risk Ever?

 Alt text

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

 Alt text

Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

 Alt text

Why Young Professionals Are Steering Clear Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com