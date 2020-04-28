OPEC’s Oil Exports Jump As Production Cut Deadline Nears

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 11.88 -0.90 -7.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 20.17 +0.18 +0.90%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.850 +0.031 +1.70%
Graph down Mars US 16 hours 14.43 -4.26 -22.79%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
Graph up Urals 1 day 20.90 +0.40 +1.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.530 -0.010 -0.12%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.850 +0.031 +1.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 18.50 -0.18 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 18.89 -0.08 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 10.37 -1.95 -15.83%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 23.78 -1.44 -5.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 11.72 -2.34 -16.64%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 14.67 -1.79 -10.87%
Chart Girassol 1 day 15.02 -2.02 -11.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 7.990 -0.350 -4.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours -2.620 -4.160 -270.13%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 13.63 -4.16 -23.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 13.18 -4.16 -23.99%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 8.530 -4.160 -32.78%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 2.780 -4.160 -59.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 7.030 -4.160 -37.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 11.78 -4.16 -26.10%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 3.280 -4.160 -55.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 3.000 -4.250 -58.62%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.55 +1.47 +14.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 6.730 -4.160 -38.20%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 10.68 -4.16 -28.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 9.250 -4.250 -31.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.47 +0.44 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 40 mins Corona Virus Truths
  • 6 hours OTC Antacid Pepcid in NYC hospital clinical trial to treat coronavirus
  • 1 hour Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 2 hours Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 2 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 3 hours Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 9 mins Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 6 hours Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 2 hours Metal flinging...
  • 5 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 7 hours You first...
  • 13 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown

Breaking News:

Maduro Appoints One Of America's Most Wanted As New Oil Minister

Alt Text

Goldman Sachs Expects Another Oil Price Crash

Goldman Sachs’ chief commodity strategist…

Alt Text

Ban On Saudi Crude Won’t Rescue U.S. Oil Industry

Even if the U.S. government…

Alt Text

5 Reasons Why Mexico’s Oil Industry Is Destined For Disaster

Despite its firm stance of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC’s Oil Exports Jump As Production Cut Deadline Nears

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 28, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker

Crude oil supply from OPEC members has soared by more than 2 million bpd in April to the highest levels since December 2018, oil-flow tracking company Petro-Logistics said on Tuesday.

The highest OPEC supply in nearly a year and a half is being driven by record oil supply out of OPEC’s top producer and the world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to Petro-Logistics. Another close Saudi ally in the Gulf, Kuwait, has also boosted its oil exports to multi-year highs this month, despite pledging an early production reduction ahead of the May 1 start date of the new OPEC+ deal, Petro-Logistics said in a LinkedIn post.

Last week, OPEC’s fourth-largest producer, Kuwait, said that it had already started to reduce crude oil supply to international markets, “sensing a responsibility responding to market conditions,” Kuwait’s Oil Minister Khaled Al-Fadhel told the official state Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

After the previous OPEC+ deal collapsed in early March following Russia’s refusal to back a collective 1.5-million-bpd to counter slumping demand in the pandemic, OPEC members started to boost their oil exports, Petro-Logistics said in an analysis last week.

“By late March, Petro-Logistics reported higher export volumes out of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE. In early April, many OPEC countries had ramped up supply with Saudi Arabia surpassing the 12.3 mb/d it had announced. Saudi exports jumped, reaching 10.000 mb/d for the first two weeks of April. Similarly, compared to the second half of March, Kuwaiti exports were up as were those out of Nigeria and the UAE,” Petro-Logistics said.

As the May 1 start date of the new deal approaches, Saudi Arabia signaled to the market that it had already started cutting its oil production ahead of the official start of the new OPEC+ pact.

Analysts, however, think that the nearly 10 million bpd OPEC+ cuts in May and June will be too little too late to support the market, considering that the current demand loss stands at around 30 million bpd—three times the cuts promised by OPEC and its allies.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Chinese Investors Burned On WTI Oil Price Crash
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

 $110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

$110 Trillion Renewables Stimulus Package Could Create 50 Million Jobs

 Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com