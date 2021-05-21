Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Rig Additions In U.S. Top 100 For 2021

By Julianne Geiger - May 21, 2021, 12:11 PM CDT
Baker Hughes reported on Friday that the number of oil and gas rigs in the United States increased by 2 this week, bringing the total rig count to 455—a more than 100-rig gain since the start of the year.

In the week prior, the U.S. oil and gas rig count increased by 5. But the longer trend in rig count additions bodes well for the U.S. oil industry, as drillers pick up the pace, adding 104 rigs so far this year, more than half of which were added in Texas.

The total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs in the U.S. is now 137 more than this time last year.

The oil rig count increased by 4 this week, bringing the total oil rig count to 356 this week. The number of gas rigs decreased by 1 to 99. The number of miscellaneous rigs fell by 1.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending May 14—the last available data—held steady this week at an average of 11 million barrels per day. The EIA estimates that U.S. oil production will reach a modest 11.04 million bpd this year, after falling from the 13.1 million bpd peak production reached in February 2020, before the pandemic crushed oil demand. Related: Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins

Canada’s overall rig count also decreased this week by 1. Oil and gas rigs in Canada now sit at 58 active rigs, up 37 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian basin stayed the same this week. At 231 rigs, the Permian’s total rig count is now 69 rigs above what it was this time last year, but hundreds below the two years ago level.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that fracking crews increased last week to 223.  The frac spread count estimates the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells. This frac count is up 90 so far this year, indicating that oil companies are both drilling and completing wells at a steady clip, while continuing to show cost discipline in the first quarter.

At 10:30 a.m. EDT, WTI was trading up $1.51 per barrel on the day at $65.08—down $1.63 per barrel on the week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $1.26 per barrel on the day, at $66.37 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

