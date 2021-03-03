IEA Head: India’s Coal Exit Cannot Happen Without Financial Support

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 61.15 -0.13 -0.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 64.07 +1.37 +2.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 -0.012 -0.43%
Graph up Mars US 21 mins 61.23 +1.48 +2.48%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -2.27 -3.53%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 1.939 -0.013 -0.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 -0.89 -1.41%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 -0.89 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 57.97 -1.26 -2.13%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.804 -0.012 -0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 61.50 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 61.78 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.99 +0.87 +1.45%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 64.25 +1.18 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 63.56 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 63.11 +0.40 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 63.94 +0.65 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.97 -2.27 -3.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 49.42 +1.17 +2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 48.75 -0.89 -1.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 58.75 -0.89 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 60.15 -0.89 -1.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 57.50 -0.89 -1.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 57.45 -0.89 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 61.00 -0.89 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.05 -0.89 -1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 51.50 +1.50 +3.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 63.41 -0.97 -1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.23 +1.53 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.18 +1.53 +2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 57.75 +1.50 +2.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 66.14 -0.89 -1.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 8 mins Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 41 mins America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 hours Former BP Exec "Biden not in war against oil" . . Really ?
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 4 days Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm

Breaking News:

Energy Secretary Ready To Unleash $40 Billion In Green Energy Funds

OPEC+ Considers Keeping Oil Cuts Unchanged Through April

OPEC+ Considers Keeping Oil Cuts Unchanged Through April

The OPEC+ group is considering…

OPEC Oil Production Plunges In February Thanks To Saudi Cut

OPEC Oil Production Plunges In February Thanks To Saudi Cut

Saudi Arabia’s unilateral additional cut…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

IEA Head: India’s Coal Exit Cannot Happen Without Financial Support

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 03, 2021, 2:30 PM CST

India and other developing nations should get international financial support, as well as strong government commitment and aid, in order to phase out coal and contribute to emissions reduction, Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Wednesday at an energy event.

The world as a whole needs to exit coal, he said, but noted that for many coal-dependent nations, including India, the exit would need a lot of international financial assistance, and it would not be fair to ask emerging economies to stop using coal without support.

“Therefore it is extremely important on how we on one hand get out of the coal and at the same time do not have a negative impact on emerging markets,” Birol said at the Energy Horizons Leadership Dialogue organized by Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), cited by Indian outlet PTI.

“So in my view, we have to exit coal worldwide,” the head of the IEA said.

“But how we make this transition needs on one hand domestic governments to move and make the right decisions, and at the same time we need some change support from the international financial architecture,” Birol added.

Despite its renewable and low-carbon push, India continues to bet big on coal, and the share of coal in total primary energy consumed has been broadly stable around 56 percent in recent years, according to BP’s Energy Outlook 2020.

In the energy mix in India, coal accounts for 70 percent, while the country is expected to be the biggest driver of global energy demand over the next 20 years as its population continues to increase fast and affluence spreads, the IEA said in a report last month. This growth in energy consumption will provide opportunities for renewable energy developers as the country needs “to add a power system the size of the European Union to what it has now,” while reducing its reliance on fossil fuels and solid biomass, the IEA said.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Considers Cutting Government Borrowing As Oil Prices Rally

Next Post

Exxon Plans Higher Earnings And Dividend Through 2025

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen

Toyota’s New Fuel Cell Module Could Be A Gamechanger For Hydrogen
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To U.S. And Europe
Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?

Is There An Oil Price Correction Coming?
Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery

Shell Shuts Down 310,000 Bpd Deer Park Refinery
Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Headed For Another Clash On OPEC+ Oil Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Winter Storm Highlights The Importance Of Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Fossil Fuels Aren’t Going Anywhere

 Alt text

What The Media Isn’t Telling You About Texas Blackouts

 Alt text

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com