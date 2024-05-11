OPEC Signals Lasting OPEC+ Alliance in Oil Market Management

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 78.26 -1.00 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 82.79 -1.09 -1.30%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 -0.91 -1.08%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.252 -0.049 -2.13%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 190 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.500 -0.042 -1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.66 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.98 +0.23 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.71 +0.41 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 894 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.75 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.11 -0.31 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.07 -0.23 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 84.30 +0.70 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 347 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 66.06 +0.27 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.41 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 79.66 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.76 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.46 +0.27 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 75.51 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.46 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.86 +0.27 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.76 +0.29 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 69.49 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.55 +0.43 +0.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 75.49 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 75.74 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 75.75 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.77 +0.27 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 13 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 15 days e-truck insanity
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Pembina Not Giving Trans Mountain Hard Look Due to Shipping Fee Uncertainties

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

The Financial Times, citing unnamed…

Texas Deepwater Oil Export Projects Stall

Texas Deepwater Oil Export Projects Stall

Four projects were planned offshore…

The Next Two Months Will Be Critical For Oil Fundamentals

The Next Two Months Will Be Critical For Oil Fundamentals

We're entering a key period…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Signals Lasting OPEC+ Alliance in Oil Market Management

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 11, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
OPEC Flag

OPEC is preparing to replace the ‘call on OPEC’ forecast of global demand for the cartel’s crude oil with ‘call on OPEC+ crude’ in its closely-watched monthly oil market report, signaling that it remains committed to the broader OPEC+ alliance to manage supply to the market.  

The change in forecasts of the amount of crude OPEC needs to produce for a balanced supply-demand picture on the market is expected to be published in the Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for May, scheduled to be released on May 14, sources close to the matter told Reuters this week.

Demand for crude from the producers that form part of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) – as OPEC+ is officially known – has become more relevant to assessing market balances, according to one of the sources.  

OPEC published for the first time an assessment of ‘Demand for DoC crude’ in the April report, alongside the outlook on demand for OPEC crude. From May, it will no longer publish estimates of ‘Demand for OPEC crude’, per Reuters’ sources.  

In April, OPEC said that “Demand for DoC crude (i.e., crude from countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation) is projected to stand at about 43.2 mb/d in 2024, which is around 0.9 mb/d higher than the estimated level for 2023.” Related: Governments Deliver Blow To EV Darlings

Demand for OPEC+ crude in 2025 is expected to rise to about 44.0 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 800,000 bpd compared to the figure forecast for 2024.

Demand for OPEC crude is set to increase to about 28.5 million bpd this year, up by 1.2 million bpd compared to the estimated level for 2023. Demand for OPEC crude in 2025 is expected to reach about 29.0 million bpd, up by 400,000 bpd over the level expected for 2024.

The OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia, is now a more powerful force on the market and a key factor in global supply than OPEC was before the alliance was created at the end of 2016, to address the market and price slump of 2015-2016 following the glut in 2014.

OPEC+ holds a 41% share of global oil supply, compared to just 27% for OPEC only as of end-2023 when Angola left the OPEC cartel, per Reuters calculations.

Evidence of the sway OPEC+ now has over the market is the fact that analysts have started to speculate how the next OPEC+ meeting on June 1 will unfold. The alliance is currently withholding around 2.2 million bpd from the market by the end of the first half of this year, and is set to decide in early June how to proceed with the ongoing production cuts into the second half.  

Goldman Sachs, for example, expects OPEC+ to stick to its production output reduction agreement at its next meeting, revising an earlier stance that the cartel may partially unwind the cuts.

“While our interpretation of OPEC+ communication is that no final decision has been made, we now expect Saudi crude supply to remain flat at 9 mb/d (million barrels per day) in July (vs. 9.2 previously),” Goldman said, as quoted by Reuters.  

Goldman Sachs’ revision followed the publication of data showing that global oil inventories were higher than expected, suggesting the market is not as tight as OPEC would have liked it.

With Brent Crude prices falling since mid-April to the low $80s per barrel, the OPEC+ group could opt not to act on supply and refrain from boosting production from July, according to analysts.

“Price weakness increases the likelihood that OPEC+ members will fully rollover their 2.2m b/d of additional voluntary cuts into the second half of the year, which risks overtightening the market later in 2024, assuming no downside surprises on the demand side,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote in a note on Thursday.  

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, US elections at the end of the year could also possibly influence the choice OPEC+ members make,” they added.  

OPEC may have lost market share to non-OPEC+ supply, especially the United States, but the broader alliance in the OPEC+ group is strengthening its influence over oil market supply and oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Trans Mountain Expansion: A Game-Changer for Canadian Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

Canada's Oil and Gas Industry Soars to New Heights

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com