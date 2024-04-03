U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 85.43 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 89.54 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.83 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 1.841 -0.021 -1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.761 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%
Chart Mars US 152 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.761 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 88.68 +1.46 +1.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.13 +1.26 +1.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 85.34 +2.21 +2.66%
Graph down Basra Light 856 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.48 +2.66 +3.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.37 +2.40 +2.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.47 +2.57 +2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.97 +1.64 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 309 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.40 +1.44 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 87.30 +1.44 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 85.55 +1.44 +1.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.15 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 77.90 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.40 +1.44 +1.90%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.15 +1.44 +1.70%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.80 +1.44 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.95 -2.09 -2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.38 +1.44 +1.95%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 87.05 +1.43 +1.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.73 +1.44 +1.82%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.63 +1.44 +1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.75 +1.50 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.50 +2.00 +2.72%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.81 +0.69 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 9 hours Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Biden May Lift LNG Export Ban To Win Ukraine Aid

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

StanChart: Oil Demand Set for All-Time High in May

Standard Chartered: global demand will…

Bullish Oil & Gas Producers Remain Under-hedged

Bullish Oil & Gas Producers Remain Under-hedged

Standard Chartered sees oil and…

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Big Oil appears to be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • From Europe to Asia, buyers are purchasing more U.S. crude.
  • As U.S. crude oil production defied forecasts of a significant slowdown in growth last year and hit new highs, again, exports from America increased.
  • After the Netherlands, the second-largest market for U.S. crude was China.
LOOP

Surging U.S. oil production and shifting global oil flows amid geopolitical flare-ups have boosted American crude exports to record-high levels in recent months. Now U.S. oil is encroaching on the key markets of the OPEC+ group, which has been restricting supply in an effort to boost oil prices.

From Europe to Asia, buyers are purchasing more U.S. crude as sanctions against Russia and uncertainty over Venezuela’s sanctions relief renewal are making refiners anxious about importing Russian and Venezuelan crude. Europe has also turned to more U.S. oil as shipments from Asia are now taking longer to deliver cargo. Due to the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, tankers mostly avoid the Red Sea/Suez Canal route – the fastest shipping lane from Asia to Europe – and are heading to the Cape of Good Hope around Africa.   

Record-High U.S. Exports

As U.S. crude oil production defied forecasts of a significant slowdown in growth last year and hit new highs, again, exports from America increased—to a record-high level since the U.S. ban on most crude oil exports was lifted in 2015.  

U.S. crude oil exports averaged an all-time high of 4.1 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, having jumped by 13%, or by 482,000 bpd, from the previous record set a year earlier, in 2022, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed last month. Except for 2021, U.S. crude oil exports have increased every year since the ban on most exports was lifted in 2015.

As U.S. oil output rose by 9% on the year to a record-high 12.9 million bpd, and as many American refineries are designed to use heavier and sour crude, the excess light sweet crude from the shale plays found more buyers abroad. As most U.S. crude production is light, sweet crude oil, it has created export incentives for market participants, the EIA noted. Related: Could AI Spark a Boom in Natural Gas Demand?

At the same time, OPEC+ continues to withhold supply to restore “market stability,” or in other words, to prop up crude oil prices.

“US production is going up and OPEC and Russian production is going down — so the US, by definition, is going to have more market share,” Gary Ross, an oil consultant turned hedge fund manager at Black Gold Investors, told Bloomberg.

U.S. Boosts Market Share in Europe and India

Last year, Europe became the largest buyer of U.S. crude oil, after the Western sanctions on OPEC+ producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The inclusion of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil in Dated Brent pricing also spurred buying of the U.S. crude variety.

The WTI crude oil included in determining the Dated Brent price is delivered into Rotterdam, a large crude oil storage and trading hub in the Netherlands. As a result, the Netherlands received more U.S. crude oil exports than any other country in 2023, averaging 652,000 bpd, per EIA estimates.

So in total, U.S. crude oil exports to Europe averaged 1.8 million bpd last year, slightly more than U.S. exports to Asia and Oceania of 1.7 million bpd. American crude has replaced a large portion of Russian crude, which Europe imported before 2022.

After the Netherlands, the second-largest market for U.S. crude was China, with imports from the U.S. averaging 452,000 bpd, more than double 2022 volumes, EIA’s estimates showed.

China imported much more Russian oil last year, as it was the biggest buyer of Russia’s crude which had to find new markets after the Western markets are now closed for Moscow’s oil.

India also gorged on cheaper Russian crude in late 2022 and in most of 2023, but has slowed imports from Russia after the U.S. tightened the sanction enforcement at the end of last year. Earlier this year, the U.S. also slapped sanctions on Russia’s state tanker operator Sovcomflot, making Indian buyers anxious about potentially running afoul of the U.S. sanctions.

All Indian refiners are now reportedly refusing to take Russian crude transported on Sovcomflot vessels and are carefully checking the ownership chain of every tanker carrying Russian crude to make sure the vessels are not affiliated with Sovcomflot or other entities on the latest U.S. sanctions lists. 

ADVERTISEMENT

India is set to import in April its highest oil volumes from the United States in 11 months as the stricter enforcement of the U.S. sanctions against Russia are slowing Russian crude flows to the world’s third-largest crude importer. Most of the crude bought in March for April loadings is WTI Midland, which, although more expensive than some Middle Eastern crude, is comparable to Russia’s Sokol grade, whose flows to India have been the most affected by the tightened U.S. sanction enforcement.   

Indian refiners are also said to have suspended purchases of crude from Venezuela as the U.S. sanctions waiver on Venezuela’s oil exports expires on April 18 and could lead to complications if not renewed.

India and Europe are looking to diversify their crude oil supply from OPEC+ producers – which include the biggest Middle Eastern exporters and Russia – and U.S. crude is positioned to step in.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Moves Higher on Fuel Inventory Draws
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure

Over 20% of the World’s Oil Refining Capacity Is at Risk of Closure
Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks

Russian Warships Enter The Red Sea amid Houthi Attacks
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now

Why Morgan Stanley Says to Buy Energy Stocks Right Now
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com