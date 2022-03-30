OPEC Looks Beyond Politics, Focuses On Long-Term Production Plans

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 102.5 -5.33 -4.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 22 mins 109.2 -4.24 -3.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.536 -0.069 -1.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 5 hours 3.710 -0.099 -2.59%
Graph down Gasoline 6 hours 3.203 -0.122 -3.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 3.203 -0.122 -3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 108.4 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban 1 day 109.8 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 109.3 +4.38 +4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 121 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 115.6 +4.03 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Girassol 1 day 113.8 +4.11 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.20 -1.33 -1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 108.3 -8.78 -7.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.2 -1.72 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 9 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 22 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

Gulf Oil Producers Seek U.S. Military Support Against Yemen Attacks

There Is No Short Term Solution To Europe’s Oil Addiction

There Is No Short Term Solution To Europe’s Oil Addiction

While much has been written…

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

Oil is at the center…

U.S. Sees Highest Gasoline Demand Since At Least 2017

U.S. Sees Highest Gasoline Demand Since At Least 2017

This past Sunday registered the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Looks Beyond Politics, Focuses On Long-Term Production Plans

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Gulf oil producers slam hypocritical attitude towards fossil fuels.
  • The UAE and Saudi Arabia look to boost production capacity this decade.
  • OPEC has its priorities, and it is sticking to them, even in the face of growing pressure from its political partners in the West.
Join Our Community

OPEC is meeting on Thursday for its regular monthly review of production policy. This time, no one seems to expect surprises, and the reason is that in the past couple of months, the cartel and its allies in OPEC+ led by Russia have been in remarkable sync. And they appear to have had enough of consumers’ pressure.

The energy minister of the United Arab Emirates sounded a sober note earlier this week as he struck at Western countries for having what can only be described as a hypocritical attitude to fossil fuels.

“I think in COP 26 all the producers felt they were uninvited and unwanted but now we are again superheroes, it’s not going to work like that,” Suhail Al-Mazrouei said at the Global Energy Forum organized by the Atlantic Council in Dubai.

The top Emirati energy official went on to explain the basics of the oil industry, stressing that production is tied to long-term planning, which is incompatible with calls—and actions—on investment cuts in order to put more money into renewable energy.

That should have been obvious to everyone familiar with the very basics of economics, but it appears to have escaped some currently in charge in Europe and the United States. Their reasoning seems to be that oil producers have a vested interest in selling their oil while it is in demand because in 20 years, per climate change plans, demand won’t be that strong.

It is a valid line of reasoning and one that the oil producers themselves have recognized. It is this, at least in part, that has motivated the UAE and Saudi Arabia to invest in boosting their output capacity. The UAE is aiming for 5 million bpd in total production, and the Saudis are eyeing 13 million bpd in production capacity.

Related: Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

This should be good news for oil-thirsty importers, but this capacity is not coming online this year while the importers, specifically the ones in Europe, are eager to reduce their dependence on Russian oil right now, by the end of the year. The obvious substitute for Russian oil would be oil from the Middle East, but as Reuters’ John Kemp recently explained, this is easier said than done.

Although, theoretically, new markets would be good news for oil exporters, OPEC is still limiting its production, and some members are failing to pump even as much as that limited amount agreed by the OPEC+ group.

Also, as Kemp pointed out in his column, rerouting oil flows from Asia to Europe makes very little strategic sense: Europe is an oil market in decline, unlike Asia. In other words, Gulf producers don’t really have an incentive to sell more oil to Europe. Nor do they have an incentive to join the Western condemnation of Russia.

“When it comes to OPEC+ — I would take that privilege of saying I’ve been at it for 35 years, and I know how we managed to compartmentalize our political differences from what is for the common good of all of us,” Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble this week, speaking of the Russian issue.

“That culture is seeped into OPEC+, so when we get into that OPEC meeting room, or OPEC building, everybody leaves his politics at the outside door of that building, and that culture has been with us,” bin Salman also said.

Indeed, one only needs to recall that OPEC involves both Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two Middle Eastern archenemies, and they have managed to act in concert on oil despite their differences.

OPEC, and OPEC+, appear to be stronger than ever. It is hard to believe that just two years ago, Saudi Arabia and Russia locked horns over oil policies and even engaged in a sort of an oil output blitz to make their respective points, pushing prices down sharply just before the pandemic really got going, pushing them a lot further lower. The two cooled off pretty soon and have been working in harmony ever since.

Crude oil prices slipped briefly below $100 per barrel on signals that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had struck a constructive note. However, soon after the news, traders apparently realized this wouldn’t automatically mean the lifting of sanctions on Russia, and prices rebounded, helped by the API’s weekly inventory report, which estimated a decline of 3 million barrels.

The villain-turned-superhero trope is one that is well known and frequently exploited in literature and film. There are plenty of examples of this trope in geopolitics as well, as well as its mirror image of the superhero-turned-villain. Yet OPEC clearly does not want to star in such a film.

OPEC has its priorities, and it is sticking to them, even in the face of growing pressure from its political partners in the West. The latter might need to be more convincing in their assurances that they are committed to this partnership, and even that may not be enough to sway the cartel into producing more oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com