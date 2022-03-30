Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 107.4 -0.46 -0.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 113.5 +3.22 +2.92%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.590 -0.015 -0.27%
Graph down Heating Oil 29 mins 3.790 -0.019 -0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.325 +0.122 +3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.5 -2.12 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.1 -2.24 -1.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 104.9 -4.05 -3.72%
Graph down Basra Light 121 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 111.6 -4.83 -4.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 110.4 -3.74 -3.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 109.7 -3.69 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.1 -3.34 -2.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.20 -1.33 -1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 90.14 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 106.4 -1.72 -1.59%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 104.6 -1.72 -1.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 102.5 -1.72 -1.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 99.69 -1.72 -1.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 101.8 -1.72 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 105.3 -1.72 -1.61%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 99.99 -1.72 -1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 106.1 -3.10 -2.84%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 108.3 -8.78 -7.50%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 94.50 -1.75 -1.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.2 -1.72 -1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 13 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 4 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

Gulf Oil Producers Seek U.S. Military Support Against Yemen Attacks

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Exports of Russian crude oil…

Bankruptcy Fears Turn Into Merger Mania In U.S. Oil Patch

Bankruptcy Fears Turn Into Merger Mania In U.S. Oil Patch

Just last year, U.S. oil…

There Is No Short Term Solution To Europe’s Oil Addiction

There Is No Short Term Solution To Europe’s Oil Addiction

While much has been written…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sanctions Or Not, Putin’s Oil Fueled War Chest Continues To Grow

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 30, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Oil has historically filled the war-chest of dictators such as Saddam Hussain and Muammar Khaddafi.
  • Every day, European countries are paying Russia, in total, an estimated $285 million for oil.
  • Putin’s war chest is still growing, despite a U.S. ban on Russian oil, and despite indications of declining Russian production since its invasion of Ukraine.
Join Our Community

There is a vicious circle of warfare that has had oil at its center for decades. Anyone looking for an oil angle on the biggest conflicts of recent history will not have to search far.  Oil is what filled the war chest of Saddam Hussein. It’s what filled the war chest of Muammar Ghaddafi in Libya, and it’s what is fueling Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Those were not wars attempting to grab oil; they were wars funded by huge amounts of fossil fuels that gave autocrats and dictators the power they needed to go empire-seeking, and if more oil ends up making its way into those coffers as a result of expansion–all the better.  

Back in 1980, Saddam Hussein’s Iraq had found itself in a situation in which it was dangerously dependent on its Persian Gulf neighbors for empire-building money. He was borrowing left and right from the Saudis, the UAE, Qatar, and even Kuwait and Bahrain to fund his war against Iran. Hussein had designs on a much more significant power role in the Gulf, but his war chest was not his own. In fact, it was Hussein’s empire-seeking ambitions in which he saw an opportunity with a change of regime in Iran that backfired when his war chest could not contain the cost: This is where the rest of the Arab Gulf states took advantage, organizing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), making them all the more potent in their alliance. 

Iraq’s war chest simply wasn’t as big as Saddam Hussein’s ambitions. He overstepped and overplayed, and the remainder of his legacy would be an attempt to reverse that damage. 

Related: OPEC Sees Smaller Oil Supply Surplus For Q1 2022

By 1981, at the height of Saddam Hussein’s borrowing from his Gulf neighbors, there was an oil glut, and demand for Iraqi oil had subsided. Compounding that problem, the Iran-Iraq war made it nearly impossible to ship Iraqi oil. The war chest that had already dwindled saw an Iraqi oil production cut from upwards of 3 million bpd to around 1 million bpd. Those are some devastating numbers, and this is where dependence on your neighbors begets more dependence. 

Saddam Hussein hadn’t played his strategy out fully from a market perspective. What he had been eyeing was this set of developments: 1980 looked brilliant. Oil producers were enjoying record-high crude prices as a result of the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian Revolution. It’s a lesson that appears only to have been learned in this current decade: Beware the “opulence”; overproducing takes us from riches to rags in short shrift. 

As the Houston Chronicle noted about the years that would immediately follow this bonanza: “[...] just a few years later, it all came crashing down with the price of oil. The jets were grounded, cranes dismantled and commercial projects scrapped. Thousands of workers lost jobs and scores of companies went belly up.”

The Iran-Iraq War costs over $1 trillion dollars in economic cost terms. In human terms, it cost half a million lives. In strategic value, nothing was gained. No empire was built. The only thing Iraq got out of this was American support which came in the form of simply choosing the lesser of two evils to ensure neither dictator came out of this too powerful. But that choice would just lead to more wars, including the one in 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein, who was not, after all, redeemable. 

Putin’s war chest is still growing, despite a U.S. ban on Russian oil, and despite indications of declining Russian production since its invasion of Ukraine, and despite traders “self-sanctioning”. 

This is a better play than that made by Saddam Hussein. The question is whether today’s soaring oil prices and an impending supply squeeze will be enough to continue to fill Putin’s oil coffers. 

For now, that answer seems to be yes. 

Every day, European countries are paying Russia, in total, an estimated $285 million for oil, according to the Transport & Environment (T&E) think tank, not including the UK’s recent ban on Russian oil. 

Europe’s Russian crude oil imports far overshadow its Russian natural gas intake, according to T&E, whose data shows that Europe paid Russia $104 billion for crude, petrol, and diesel in 2021, compared to $43 billion for natural gas shipments. 

The think tank concludes that “the European Commission must include Russian crude oil in its upcoming energy independence strategy” because “while the EU is heavily reliant on Russian crude, it is also one of the key revenue streams of Russian exports and has been helping to fund its military.”

Or, as T&E director Willliam Todts more poignantly put it for The Guardian, “Gas is understandably a worry, but it is oil that is funding Putin’s war.”

For now, the markets, and European dependence, suggest that Putin, unlike Saddam Hussein, has not overplayed his hand. He started this war with an estimated $630-billion coffer built on fossil fuels, and led by crude oil. Western sanctions have made an estimated two-thirds of that war chest very difficult to access, though it remains unclear just how difficult at this point. But money is still coming in. 

Natural gas may have been his weapon of choice for Europe, but crude oil is the most valuable element of his war chest, and until that oil stops flowing, his war of attrition in Ukraine can continue even if his ground troops aren’t making much headway.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Yergin: Asia To Be Russia’s Default Market For Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com