OPEC+ Considers Keeping Oil Cuts Unchanged Through April

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.81 +1.06 +1.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.66 +0.96 +1.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.014 +0.49%
Graph down Mars US 9 hours 59.75 -0.29 -0.48%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 1.945 +0.009 +0.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 59.23 -1.66 -2.73%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.014 +0.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 61.42 -2.73 -4.26%
Graph down Murban 1 day 61.70 -2.85 -4.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 60.12 -1.71 -2.77%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 63.07 -1.03 -1.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 63.04 -1.58 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.71 -1.25 -1.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.29 -1.52 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 64.24 -0.13 -0.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.25 -0.96 -1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 48.75 -0.89 -1.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 58.75 -0.89 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 60.15 -0.89 -1.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 57.50 -0.89 -1.52%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 57.45 -0.89 -1.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 61.00 -0.89 -1.44%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 55.75 -0.89 -1.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 62.94 -1.01 -1.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.38 -1.90 -2.87%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 53.70 -2.06 -3.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 57.65 -2.06 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 56.25 -1.00 -1.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.03 -0.86 -1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Texas Supply Chain Massacre
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 9 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 1 day Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 23 hours Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall" . . around Capital Building
  • 3 days Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm

Breaking News:

Huge Gasoline, Distillate Draws Outweigh Crude Oil Build

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Will New Zealand Ever Unlock Its Oil Potential?

Small oil producer New Zealand…

Is This The Best Way For Offshore Producers To Raise Production?

Is This The Best Way For Offshore Producers To Raise Production?

A recent report from Rystad…

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Ecuador's Oil Industry?

The appalling state of Ecuador’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Considers Keeping Oil Cuts Unchanged Through April

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 03, 2021, 8:45 AM CST

The OPEC+ group is considering keeping their collective oil production cuts in April, given the still-fragile global demand recovery, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

OPEC and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia are keeping around 7 million barrels per day (bpd) off the market to help the market rebalance and prop up prices after the pandemic shock to demand. OPEC’s top producer and the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, is also additionally cutting 1 million bpd in February and March on top of its quota.

The market has been expecting some sort of production increase from the OPEC+ alliance in April, especially in light of the recent oil price rally.

According to Reuters’ sources, however, some key members of OPEC have proposed keeping the current level of OPEC+ cuts intact in April, while it is not immediately clear if Saudi Arabia would reverse its extra 1 million bpd cut from April.

Following the Reuters report that OPEC+ may not increase production from April after all, contrary to most expectations, oil prices rallied by 2 percent as of 7:20 a.m. ET early on Wednesday.

At the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) meeting on Tuesday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said that the global economic outlook and oil market prospects showed signs of continued improvement. Still, given continued uncertainties, Barkindo emphasized the need for “cautious optimism.”

Related: Oil Prices Rally As U.S. House Passes Stimulus Package

The OPEC+ ministers are holding a virtual meeting on Thursday to decide how to proceed with the cuts. OPEC+ experts said in a document on Tuesday seen by Reuters that the recent rally was more the result of financial investors and speculators instead of significantly improved oil market fundamentals.

Heading into the meeting, it looks like the leaders of OPEC+, Saudi Arabia and Russia, are again at odds over who will be cutting how much, with Moscow reportedly pushing for an aggressive easing. Riyadh, via its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has recently warned oil producers to remain “extremely cautious” and not be complacent. 

“Those who are trying to predict the next move of OPEC+, to those I say, don’t try to predict the unpredictable,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said two weeks ago.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What To Expect From The Upcoming OPEC+ Meeting
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years

Bank Of America Expects Fastest Oil Price Rise In 30 Years
Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third

Exxon Shocks As Oil Reserves Drop By A Third
New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper

New Battery Tech Could Make Solar Energy Storage Even Cheaper
Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021

Why Big Oil Expects Record Cash Flow In 2021
How High Can Oil Really Go?

How High Can Oil Really Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com