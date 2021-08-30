Nordic American Tankers: More Oil Is Coming To The Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.18 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 73.31 +0.61 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.308 -0.080 -1.82%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.135 +0.026 +1.22%
Graph up Gasoline 32 mins 2.314 +0.040 +1.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 67.04 +1.27 +1.93%
Chart Gasoline 32 mins 2.314 +0.040 +1.74%

Graph up Marine 4 days 70.45 +0.69 +0.99%
Graph up Murban 4 days 71.38 +0.82 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.34 +1.82 +3.34%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.24 +1.32 +2.45%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.59 +1.32 +2.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 62.69 +1.32 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.64 +1.32 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.25 +1.25 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Premium Content

Nordic American Tankers: More Oil Is Coming To The Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 30, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
The oil tanker industry faces brighter prospects in the coming months with more crude set to arrive on the international markets, according to the Nordic American Tankers.

In its second-quarter update, tanker operator Nordic American Tankers said that “Demand for oil is going up. OPEC is raising its output.”

“Current high oil, gas and electricity prices, even long before the winter has arrived, is a sign of an energy chain in need for more. With an abundance of spare capacity of oil in the world, we believe it is just a question of time before even more oil will hit the world markets, and our tankers,” Nordic American Tankers said today.

While tanker owners and operators enjoyed rather good tanker rates in the first half of last year, rates have been down so far this year, as the OPEC+ group continued to withhold a large amount of crude from the markets.

Although the second quarter of 2021 has been challenging, “All around the world we see evidence of a growing demand for oil,” the tanker operator said.

In the long term, oil demand will still be a key pillar of global economy, according to Nordic American Tankers, which said that “The world will continue to need oil and has still not come up with a realistic alternative to this versatile and valuable raw material.”

“Energy transitions take time and oil will be needed for decades to come,” Nordic American Tankers added.

Early this month, Teekay Tankers’ president and CEO Kevin Mackay said that “Looking ahead, although the near-term outlook is uncertain due to COVID-19, we believe many of the leading indicators for a tanker market recovery continue to improve, including planned increases in OPEC+ production, declining global oil inventories, which are already below five-year average levels, and positive tanker fleet supply fundamentals as reflected in a low orderbook, heightened scrapping and a very limited amount of new tanker orders.”

OPEC+ is set to meet on September 1 to discuss its monthly easing of the cuts by 400,000 bpd. Although comments have emerged that the group could reconsider the timetable for tapering the cuts, expectations are that OPEC+ will proceed with the easing as planned.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

