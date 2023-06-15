New Mexico Is Driving Permian Oil Production Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.86 +2.59 +3.79%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.90 +2.70 +3.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.11 +2.41 +3.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 +0.219 +9.35%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.091 +3.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 68.37 -1.60 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.645 +0.091 +3.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.30 +2.61 +3.64%
Graph up Murban 2 days 75.88 +2.77 +3.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.55 +0.14 +0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.05 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.01 -0.06 -0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 47.02 -1.15 -2.39%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 70.42 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.67 -1.15 -1.65%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.82 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 62.52 -1.15 -1.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.82 -1.15 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 62.12 -1.15 -1.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 15 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

U.S. Crude Trading At Big Discount To Dubai Oil

Saudi Surprise Cut Signals OPEC+ Crisis

Saudi Surprise Cut Signals OPEC+ Crisis

Saudi Arabia’s surprise output cut…

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

Oil Moves Up Despite Rising Product Inventories

Oil Moves Up Despite Rising Product Inventories

Crude oil prices inched higher…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Mexico Is Driving Permian Oil Production Growth

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 15, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • The New Mexico part of the biggest U.S. shale play has seen larger growth than Texas in recent years.
  • New Mexico saw the highest crude oil production growth of any U.S. state last year, with output gains of 300,000 barrels per day.
  • The seven main shale-producing regions in the United States are expected to pump 9.375 million bpd of crude oil next month.
Join Our Community
Permian

The top-producing U.S. oil basin, the Permian, is setting records in production, although growth has slowed in recent months as the number of drilling rigs drops.  

The New Mexico part of the biggest U.S. shale play has seen larger growth than Texas in recent years, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has shown.  

Large producers with a lot of inventory, including Chevron, can shift their Permian drilling programs to more single bench, high-return developments in New Mexico, the U.S. supermajor said earlier this year. 

New Mexico’s Growth Accounts For 50% of Crude Output Increase

New Mexico saw the highest crude oil production growth of any U.S. state last year, with output gains of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) accounting for half of America’s oil production increase, the EIA said in a report last month. 

Total U.S. crude oil production increased by 600,000 bpd in 2022 compared with 2021, averaging 11.9 million bpd, per EIA’s Monthly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production report.

For the third year in a row, New Mexico’s oil production growth eclipsed the growth of crude output in any other U.S. state, including Texas, the biggest U.S. oil-producing state and also home to part of the Permian shale basin. 

Crude oil production in New Mexico jumped by 300,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd in 2022, a record for the state, the EIA has estimated.

New Mexico and Texas contributed the most growth to U.S. crude oil production in 2022, while oil output in the rest of the United States grew by just 0.6% last year, or by 33,000 bpd. Related: Oil Loses 1% As Fed Temporarily Pauses Rate Hikes

Last year, New Mexico was the nation’s second-largest crude oil-producing state, after Texas. New Mexico accounted for more than 13% of total U.S. crude oil production according to EIA data

Supermajors Keep High Permian Output Targets 

The U.S. supermajors plan to significantly grow their oil and gas production in the Permian basin, and have recently reiterated their ambitious output targets.  

“We're now forecasting that our Permian production will reach about 1 million barrels a day by 2027,” Exxon CEO Darren Woods said on the Q4 2022 earnings call at the end of January 2023.

“If you think about ultimately getting to 1 million barrels a day by 2027, that's roughly a 13% compounded annual growth rate. That's not going to be steady every year. That will kind of fluctuate, call it, plus or minus 5%,” Woods noted. 

Chevron also targets a million barrels of oil equivalent production in the Permian, by 2025. 

“With our large inventory, we’re able to shift our operated program to more single bench, high-return developments in New Mexico. Our guidance remains to achieve one million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025,” Nigel Hearne, Chevron’s EVP of Oil, Products & Gas, said on the company’s Investor Day in February. 

U.S. Shale Output Growth Slowing 

However, signs are emerging that growth in the U.S. shale patch, including in the Permian, is slowing. 

The biggest U.S. shale regions are expected to produce a record-high level of crude oil in July, but growth is sputtering and set to be the slowest since December 2022, data from the EIA’s Drilling Productivity Report showed earlier this week. 

The seven main shale-producing regions in the United States are expected to pump 9.375 million bpd of crude oil next month, a record high, but growth would be only 8,000 bpd higher than the estimated June crude oil production of 9.367 million bpd, the report showed

The Permian, the top-producing region, is set to see only a 1,000-bpd increase in output, although July production is expected at a record 5.763 million bpd. The rise in output would be the smallest in the Permian since February 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Oil production increases are slowing as the new priorities of the shale patch – capital discipline and a focus on returns to shareholders and debt repayments – have coupled with supply chain constraints and cost inflation to weigh on growth in recent months. 

Higher costs are constraining production growth and eating into margins despite the fact that oil prices haven't moved lower than $70 per barrel for an extended period of time over the past year and a half.  

“That squeeze in the margin is really keeping U.S. E&Ps (exploration and production companies) from moving forward in a significant way” despite OPEC's efforts to push up prices, Pioneer Natural Resources Vice President Beth McDonald told Reuters at RBN Energy's crude export conference in Houston last week. In addition, shale investors want more returns and a limit on spending, McDonald added. 

“In general, you'll still see those modest growth rates and those low reinvestment rates because we continue to focus on returning cash to shareholders,” one of Pioneer’s top executives added. 

Even at a slower pace, the Permian has several more years of production growth, analysts say, and a large part of that growth would likely come from top drilling locations in New Mexico. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil And Gas Is Too Profitable For Shell To Ignore
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com