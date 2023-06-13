U.S. Shale Still Not Convinced To Invest More In Growth

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 69.16 -0.26 -0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 74.29 +2.45 +3.41%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 74.62 +2.55 +3.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.326 -0.014 -0.60%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.538 -0.020 -0.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.97 +2.25 +3.32%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.538 -0.020 -0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.21 -2.78 -3.71%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.56 -2.89 -3.78%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.15 -3.69 -4.93%
Graph down Basra Light 561 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.35 -3.49 -4.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.86 -3.57 -4.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.65 -3.56 -4.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.96 -2.89 -3.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 14 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 45.87 -3.05 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.27 -3.05 -4.22%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 67.52 -3.05 -4.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 64.67 -3.05 -4.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 61.37 -3.05 -4.73%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 62.67 -3.05 -4.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 71.62 -3.05 -4.08%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.97 -3.05 -4.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 69.53 -4.10 -5.57%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.25 -3.25 -5.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.97 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 61.35 -3.05 -4.74%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 63.60 -3.05 -4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.50 -3.25 -4.87%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Oil Steady After API Confirms Small Crude Build

Russian Oil Output Remains High Much To OPEC's Dismay

Russian Oil Output Remains High Much To OPEC's Dismay

Russian crude oil export data…

Insurers Signal Fallout From Sanctions On Russia

Insurers Signal Fallout From Sanctions On Russia

Insurers are concerned that price-cap-compliant…

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

OPEC+ Discussing 1 Million Bpd Output Cut

Oil prices were trading up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Still Not Convinced To Invest More In Growth

By Irina Slav - Jun 13, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Inflation has a big role to play in production growth decisions in U.S. shale.
  • Disappointment over demand growth forecasts in China and WTI below $70 may discourage U.S. drillers from investing more in new production.
  • Shale executives are looking at longer investment horizons and short-term optimism over oil prices isn’t enough to encourage more production. 
Join Our Community
Shale rig

Earlier this month, a senior executive from Pioneer Natural Resources predicted higher oil prices later this year. Demand for crude was rising strongly, executive VP Beth McDonald told Reuters last week, but supply was playing catch-up and without much enthusiasm.

That there is a new normal in U.S. shale—the part of the oil industry that turned the country into the largest producer of the commodity—has been clear for a while now.

Even with prices above $100 last year, U.S. shale drillers went about production growth cautiously. They continued to go about it cautiously even when the federal government pleaded with them to boost output. But was this caution the result of a deliberate decision or was it forced by factors outside the control of the industry?

NPR recently published an overview of the new normal in U.S. oil, which noted external factors such as inflation and workforce shortages as hurdles for U.S. shale oil growth. However, the top factor for the change in business behavior in the industry, according to author Camila Domonoske, was investor pressure on management to slow down.

This is by no means a fringe opinion. In fact, it seems to be the dominant one when it comes to U.S. shale and the changes that the industry has been undergoing in the past couple of years.

Basically, it has moved from the classic boom-bust cycle to a quieter line of development, under pressure from shareholders who’d had enough of watching their money get poured into more barrels that only brought the price of oil—and dividends—lower.

Yet, there are plenty of U.S. shale oil companies that are not public entities. They do not have shareholders. And yet they seem to be going about production just as cautiously as public companies, judging by the trend in drilling rigs.

Even though breakeven prices, at least in the Permian, are considerably lower than what WTI is trading at right now, there is no surge in drilling. And this means that investor pressure on its own is not enough of an explanation for the current state of U.S. shale. In fact, it may be the external factors that have gained the upper hand. Related: Deadly Cyclone In India Halts Fuel Exports And Operations At Offshore Rigs

Energy industry veteran David Blackmon put forward that argument in a recent article for Forbes. In it, Blackmon pointed out that inflation has a big role to play in production growth decisions, as does disappointment with the pace of China’s economic recovery and Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce production by 1 million bpd.

Inflation has plagued all industries since the end of lockdowns, along with its pal, labor shortage. That has motivated employers to offer higher wages to workers, which, in turn, has served to fuel overall cost inflation and discourage production expansion further. Bloomberg reported that hourly wages for U.S. oil workers have climbed to $43 per hour: a record high. But these workers are not boosting output. They are maintaining it.

China appears to have been the big disappointment for executives that may have had just a little bit too much faith in growth projections. Despite record oil demand and surging oil imports, there seems to be a skepticism about China’s oil demand dynamics based on monthly economic indicators. And, as Blackmon notes, this will inform investment decisions in U.S. shale over the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has squeezed OPEC+ supply with its voluntary cut. This means there will be less oil coming from the cartel in the second half of the year. And the Federal government just bought 3 million barrels of crude as a start to the refilling of the strategic petroleum reserve.

Even so, supply is unlikely to reverse the current trend in U.S. shale. Inflation remains a top concern and so does China.

"That squeeze in the margin is really keeping U.S. E&Ps from moving forward in a significant way," Pioneer’s McDonald told Reuters. "In general, you'll still see those modest (production) growth rates and those low reinvestment rates because we continue to focus on returning cash to shareholders."

Those shareholders have no doubt heard the latest from China, which is a further deceleration in factory activity and lower exports, which prompted Goldman Sachs to revise down its oil price forecast for the third time this year. And this means the pressure will remain, to complement inflation.

Indeed, there is a new normal in U.S. shale and this new normal seems like it is here to stay. Even if China’s economic indicators begin to point to a stronger rebound; even if the Biden administration decides to fill the SPR inside a year and is ready to pay any price; even if OPEC+ cuts output further.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is because oil executives have a longer horizon than the next six months. When they make plans, they look at the medium term, as Pioneer’s Scott Sheffield explained at the end of last year.

Commenting on the federal government’s plan to start buying oil for the SPR with the claim that would put a floor under oil prices, Sheffield said, as quoted by the FT that “Putting a floor of $70 is no help for the producer. If they want to encourage additional activity, they will have to put a floor somewhere around $100 — especially with significant increases in service costs.” That’s one thing that is definitely not happening, not with this administration.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Pioneer Sees $70-$100 Oil As Supply Growth Remains Constrained
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story

Traders Aren’t Buying The Oil Deficit Story
The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

U.S. Set To Unload Oil From Seized Iranian Tanker

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com