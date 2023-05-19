New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.67 +0.81 +1.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.75 +0.89 +1.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.581 -0.011 -0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.587 +0.019 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.587 +0.019 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Why The Revival Of Nuclear Energy Is Good News For Russia

Nuclear energy is growing in…

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity In U.S. Sees Largest Single-Week Drop Since Mid-2020

The total number of total…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 19, 2023, 5:00 AM CDT

New Mexico, home to part of the Permian basin, saw the highest crude oil production growth of any U.S. state last year, with output gains of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) accounting for half of America’s oil production increase, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Thursday.

Total U.S. crude oil production increased by 600,000 bpd in 2022 compared with 2021, averaging 11.9 million bpd, per EIA’s Monthly Crude Oil and Natural Gas Production report.

For the third year in a row, New Mexico’s oil production growth eclipsed the growth of crude output in any other U.S. state, including Texas, the biggest U.S. oil-producing state and also home to part of the Permian shale basin.

Crude oil production in New Mexico jumped by 300,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd in 2022, a record for the state, the EIA has estimated.

New Mexico and Texas contributed the most growth to U.S. crude oil production in 2022, while oil output in the rest of the United States grew by just 0.6% last year, or by 33,000 bpd.

Crude oil production in California fell for the eighth consecutive year, and production in Alaska declined for the fifth consecutive year. North Dakota, which had been one of the leading states in oil production growth in the past decade, saw oil production fall for the third consecutive year in 2022, the EIA noted.

The administration forecast in its Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) in May that U.S. crude oil production would continue to increase this year and next. Total U.S. crude oil production is set to climb to 12.5 million bpd in 2023 and to 12.7 million bpd in 2024, according to EIA’s most recent estimates.

However, production growth could be lower than expected as the new priorities of the shale patch – capital discipline and a focus on returns to shareholders and debt repayments – have coupled with supply chain constraints and cost inflation to weigh on growth in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Steps Up Inspections On Old Oil Tankers

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com