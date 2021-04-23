New Lockdowns In Asia Spark Oil Demand Concerns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.06 +0.63 +1.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 66.01 +0.61 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.735 -0.014 -0.51%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.872 +0.011 +0.60%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 1.993 +0.018 +0.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 61.68 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.993 +0.018 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 62.39 -1.22 -1.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 62.93 -1.34 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.31 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 64.65 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.24 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 63.83 -0.24 -0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.05 -0.51 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 64.02 -1.34 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.80 -0.46 -0.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 48.78 -1.07 -2.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 61.83 +0.08 +0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 56.53 -0.27 -0.48%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 57.03 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 60.43 +0.08 +0.13%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 56.18 +0.08 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 63.34 -1.32 -2.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.38 +0.08 +0.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.33 +0.08 +0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 51.50 -1.25 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 67.69 -1.09 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 47 mins Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 hour America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Putin blocks Ukraine access to Black Sea after Joe blinks
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Today Biden calls for Summit with Putin. Will Joe apologize to Putin for calling him a "Killer" ?
  • 1 day Fukushima
  • 3 mins Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 3 days Biden about to face first real test. Russia building up military on Ukraine border.

Breaking News:

Two-Thirds Of Americans Are Interested In Electric Vehicles

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

A team of geologists may…

China's Oil Buying Frenzy May End This Month

China's Oil Buying Frenzy May End This Month

China has imported vast amounts…

World’s Largest Oil Trader Expects Strong Demand Rebound This Year

World’s Largest Oil Trader Expects Strong Demand Rebound This Year

Global oil demand is set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Lockdowns In Asia Spark Oil Demand Concerns

By Jim Hyerczyk - Apr 23, 2021, 10:45 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The week got off to a promising start with prices hitting their highest level since March 18 after Libya declared force majeure on exports from the port of Hariga and said it could extend the measure to other facilities, citing a budget dispute. But things went downhill from there on fears that India, the world’s third-biggest oil importer, may impose restrictions as coronavirus infections and deaths surged to record highs.

These new concerns over demand essentially became the theme of the week as a series of bearish developments outweighed few potentially bullish developments.

Bearish Factors

India Records World’s Highest Daily Covid Total

India, the world’s third-largest oil user, on Thursday reported the world’s highest daily increase to date with 314,835 new coronavirus cases.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd’s refineries are operating at about 95% of their capacity, down from 100% at the same time last month, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Japan Announces Third Wave of Lockdowns

Japan, the world’s No. 4 oil importer, is expected to announce a third wave of lockdowns affecting Tokyo and three western prefectures, media reported.

The Japanese government plans to declare a state of emergency for the third time for Tokyo and three other prefectures following a resurgence of new COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday.

Iran and World Powers Make Headway…

To access this exclusive content...

Select your membership level below

COMMUNITY MEMBERSHIP

(FREE)

  • Full access to the largest energy community on the web
  • A customizable oil price watch list
  • Three free premium articles per month
  • Weekly market updates delivered to your inbox
  • Exclusive offers and opportunities
Join the Community for FREE

GLOBAL ENERGY ALERT

($697 $279 PER YEAR)

  • Breaking energy stories before they hit the mainstream media
  • Top quality analysis from industry veterans
  • Exclusive investment opportunities
  • Digestible data breakdowns
  • Geopolitical insights from our network of over 600 operatives
  • Risk-free 30-day money back guarantee
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership
Join the Community for FREE
Find Out More About The Benefits Of Membership

Join today and receive...

  • Access to members-only content
  • Exclusive research reports
  • Our acclaimed 3-Part Investor Series

Learn more about our products





Previous Post

The Future For Oil Producer Romania Looks Bleak

Next Post

Record COVID Cases In India Could Threaten Global Oil Demand
Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play

The Best Is Yet To Come For The World’s Hottest Oil Play
Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom
Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC

Deeply Discounted Crude Becomes Headache For OPEC
Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Oil And Gas Bankruptcies Jump Despite Rise In Crude Prices
Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Aramco Restarts Projects To Boost Oil Production Capacity



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com