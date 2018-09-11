New Fuel Efficiency Rules Could Boost Oil Consumption

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 55 mins 69.25 +1.71 +2.53%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.47 +2.10 +2.71%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Mars US 28 mins 73.15 +2.01 +2.83%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
Urals 17 hours 75.65 +0.16 +0.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 2 days 66.39 +0.38 +0.58%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.828 +0.024 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 2 days 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 2 days 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 2 days 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.20 +1.03 +1.39%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 40.55 +1.20 +3.05%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 34.04 -0.21 -0.61%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 55.04 -2.71 -4.69%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.69 -0.21 -0.31%
Sweet Crude 2 days 44.04 -2.46 -5.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Peace Sour 2 days 41.54 -1.21 -2.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.54 -0.21 -0.40%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 52.54 -4.21 -7.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 42.54 -0.21 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.60 -0.18 -0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 65.75 +1.50 +2.33%
Giddings 17 hours 59.50 +1.50 +2.59%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.83 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 63.20 +1.50 +2.43%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 67.15 +1.50 +2.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.75 -0.25 -0.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.55 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 7 minutes U.S. Oil Exports To Japan, South Korea Soar As Refiners Reap Steep Discounts
  • 12 minutes WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 1 day 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 4 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 4 hours Trump Can't Make Apple or Ford Produce in U.S.: Chinese Media
  • 4 hours Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 22 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 29 mins Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 1 day PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 1 hour Bikes, More Bikes!
  • 1 day The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 21 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 2 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 22 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Alt Text

Production Growth In The Permian To Hit New Record

Despite the current pipeline constraints,…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil prices popped on Wednesday…

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Breakthrough In Oil Tech This Year

In an interview with the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

New Fuel Efficiency Rules Could Boost Oil Consumption

By Robert Rapier - Sep 11, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Tank Truck

Last month, the Trump Administration announced that it would replace fuel efficiency standards enacted by the Obama Administration in order to make cars safer and more affordable.

The new proposal unveiled by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Transportation would freeze Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) rules from 2020 through 2026. Under the Obama plan the targets were set to rise each year.

The Trump Administration estimated that the new rules could prevent 1,000 fatalities each year and reduce the cost of a vehicle by more than $2,300. They also claimed that the new rules would have a minimal relative impact on carbon dioxide emissions (probably true), but they acknowledged that the change would result in 2-3 percent higher oil consumption.

The administration downplayed the impact of increasing oil consumption by an estimated 0.5 million barrels per day, stating in the proposal:

“The U.S. is currently producing enough oil to satisfy nearly all of its energy needs and is projected to continue to do so or become a net energy exporter. This has added new stable supply to the global oil market and reduced the urgency of the U.S. to conserve energy.”

I strongly disagree with this argument. While it is certainly true that U.S. oil production has soared, and our net imports of petroleum and petroleum products have fallen sharply, they still amount to ~2.7 million Bpd.

We import around 10 million Bpd of crude oil and products, with about 30 percent of that originating from OPEC countries. But we also now export a significant amount of petroleum products, as well as around 2 million Bpd of crude oil (which is why our net imports are much lower than our crude oil imports).

It isn’t certain that the U.S. will become a net exporter of petroleum and petroleum products, but in any case, that’s not a reason to forego conservation. There are economic reasons, national security reasons, and environmental reasons for conserving oil.

Reductions in discretionary oil consumption will either reduce oil imports or increase net exports. Either scenario will result in an improved overall trade deficit for the U.S. For individual consumers, reducing discretionary oil consumption will keep a little more money in the family budget. Related: Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

It is also unlikely that the U.S. will be a net exporter long-term. Thus, reductions to consumption will improve long-range energy security, and they will better insulate consumers against oil price shocks.

There are also the environmental issues to consider. Oil is one of the major contributors to rising carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere. Reducing oil consumption is a step we can take toward reining in these emissions.

Further, the production and transport of oil poses a risk of leaks and spills. As a society, we agree to accept these risks when we consume oil but lowering our oil consumption would reduce the risks.

Finally, it goes without saying that oil is a finite resource. In many applications, there are no economical substitutes. Conserving oil will increase the lifetime of the resource and allow us more time to develop economic substitutes.

So do what you can to conserve oil, despite what the President says.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Tom Blazek on September 11 2018 said:
    Robert Rapier, you finally wrote something I agree with, thank you for this article!

    I am afraid we are looking backwards, trying to “Make America Great Again”

    I am afraid that throwing conservation to the wind, is more like “Making America Dumb Again.”

    I don’t want to go back to the limited energy supplies and price spikes of the 70’s.

    The API and the Oil Lobby are steering the Trump Administration in the Wrong Direction.

    All of us will suffer from it.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com