Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 67.59 +0.05 +0.07%
Brent Crude 12 mins 77.51 +0.14 +0.18%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.810 +0.006 +0.21%
Mars US 7 hours 71.14 -0.21 -0.29%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
Urals 4 days 75.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Mexican Basket 4 days 66.01 +0.78 +1.20%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.810 +0.006 +0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 75.67 +1.16 +1.56%
Murban 24 hours 77.66 +1.76 +2.32%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 71.73 +1.16 +1.64%
Basra Light 24 hours 76.40 +0.65 +0.86%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 76.29 +1.09 +1.45%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Bonny Light 24 hours 78.52 +1.01 +1.30%
Girassol 24 hours 77.61 +0.88 +1.15%
Opec Basket 4 days 74.17 -0.34 -0.46%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 39.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 34.25 -0.02 -0.06%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 57.75 +2.48 +4.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 67.90 -0.02 -0.03%
Sweet Crude 4 days 46.50 +2.23 +5.04%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 +0.98 +2.35%
Peace Sour 4 days 42.75 +0.98 +2.35%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.75 -0.02 -0.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.75 +3.98 +7.54%
Central Alberta 4 days 42.75 -0.02 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 74.78 -0.03 -0.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 74.81 -0.85 -1.12%
West Texas Sour 4 days 61.70 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Eagle Ford 4 days 65.65 -0.02 -0.03%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.20 -0.02 -0.03%
Kansas Common 4 days 58.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 74.51 +0.23 +0.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Goldman Sachs Aims to Buy Own Liquefied Natural Gas Contract
  • 11 minutes 8,000 gallons spilled
  • 18 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 12 hours WTI now at $70+ headed for $50s
  • 4 hours "Dieselgate" and VW: Investors Seek $11 Billion Damages Over Dieselgate Scandal
  • 41 mins Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 16 hours 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 13 hours PetroChina Inks Its Biggest Qatar LNG Deal as U.S. Trade at Risk
  • 13 hours Tesla Raises Registered Capital of $680 Million For Gigafactory in China
  • 5 hours Amazon hits $1 trillion valuation
  • 16 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 23 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 22 hours Sits in a Saudi prison, with no charges and no court
  • 22 hours Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 16 hours Geopolitics

Breaking News:

India Has No Deal To Replace Iranian Oil With U.S. Crude

Alt Text

The Next Global Oil Hotspot

Oil drillers are increasingly focusing…

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Breakthrough In Oil Tech This Year

In an interview with the…

Alt Text

The Downside For Oil Is Limited

Oil prices ended the week…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why The U.S. Is Suddenly Buying A Lot More Saudi Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 10, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT oil storage

For a few months now, OPEC has been boosting production to ease concerns about high oil prices amid expected supply losses from Venezuela and Iran.

The cartel’s largest producer and exporter, Saudi Arabia, has been specifically targeting an increase in crude oil exports to the most transparent market, the United States, which reports crude oil imports and inventory levels every week.

On the one hand, the Saudis are looking to regain their foothold in the American market after having cut shipments to the United States to a 30-year-low at the end of last year, when OPEC’s efforts to erase the global oil glut were in full swing.

On the other hand, the Saudis are responding to the demands of their staunch ally U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly slammed OPEC for the high gasoline prices, urging the cartel in early July to “REDUCE PRICING NOW!”

In the week to August 31, the four-week average of U.S. crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia exceeded 1 million bpd for the first time since June 2017, data by the EIA showed.

At that time last year, Saudi Arabia started to purposefully reduce its exports to the United States, where inventory data and refinery runs are reported every week. Those reports influence the price of oil and investor sentiment.

In the last week of October 2017, the four-week average of U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia was just 506,000 bpd—almost half of the four-week average of 1.009 million bpd for the last week of August this year.

In October 2017, U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia stood at 582,000 bpd—the lowest level since November 1987, as OPEC’s leader, its fellow OPEC members, and Russia-led non-OPEC allies part of the production cut pact were working to drain the global oil glut that weighed on oil prices and on the incomes of oil producing countries. Related: The Start Of Saudi Arabia’s Power Play

In the spring of this year, it became evident that OPEC and friends achieved their mission to draw global inventories down to the five-year average. The oil market tightened, but OPEC’s leader Saudi Arabia was still vowing to continue with the production cut pact at least until the end of this year.

However, the U.S. announced the return of sanctions on Iran, including on its oil, Venezuela’s production continued to plunge by around 40,000 bpd-50,000 bpd every month, outages in Libya and Nigeria continued, and Brent Crude prices hit $80 a barrel in May.

Consumers and large oil-importing nations started to express concern about the high oil prices, and analysts started to question whether $80 oil was the beginning of demand destruction. President Trump stormed into the debate with several tweets aimed at OPEC and its price-fixing policies.

After OPEC and its allies decided in June that they would ease compliance rates, that is, boost production, U.S. imports from Saudi Arabia started to rise again, exceeding 1 million bpd at the end of last month. That has come at the expense of another Middle Eastern oil supplier, Iraq, whose crude oil exports to the United States have been dropping from the highs of more than 800,000 bpd in April this year, to less than a 400,000 bpd four-week average as of August 31.

The largest U.S. refinery, the 600,000-bpd Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, controlled by Saudi Aramco, has started to boost Saudi imports again. Last year it slashed Saudi oil intake and at one point was importing more Iraqi oil than Saudi crude, according to Bloomberg. But in recent months, Motiva has resumed buying more Saudi oil, EIA data reviewed by Bloomberg shows. Related: A Watershed Moment Is Looming For Iran

The low level of Middle East crude shipments to the United States has started to change, Gary R. Heminger, CEO at the second-largest refiner in the States, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, said in a conference presentation last week.

“The Middle East producers are becoming much more aggressive, wanting to bring their barrels back into this market this market is very important to them,” Heminger said.

Saudi Arabia’s crude shipments to the United States last month and this month are set to hit the highest two-month level since February and March 2017, according to trade flow data by Thomson Reuters. A total of 41.5 million barrels of Saudi oil is expected to arrive at the U.S. Gulf Coast and the West Coast until mid-October, with the West Coast imports at their highest since August 2013.

Saudi Arabia is resuming higher crude oil exports to the United States to achieve two goals: regain market share and keep a lid on oil prices and U.S. gas prices, at least until the mid-term elections in November.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Downside For Oil Is Limited
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State

Oil's Next Hotspot: The Cowboy State
Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

Say Goodbye To Cheap Oil… For Now

 Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

Artificial Photosynthesis: A New Renewable Energy Source?

 Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Saudi Arabia's Oil Price Sweet Spot

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com