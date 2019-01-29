Why Libya’s Largest Oil Field Remains Shut Down

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.20 +1.21 +2.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.03 +1.22 +2.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.904 +0.031 +1.08%
Mars US 20 hours 56.69 -1.50 -2.58%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
Urals 2 days 58.87 -0.06 -0.10%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.18 -1.94 -3.58%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.904 +0.031 +1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 60.44 -0.67 -1.10%
Murban 2 days 61.71 -0.92 -1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 52.15 -1.89 -3.50%
Basra Light 2 days 60.98 -1.69 -2.70%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.48 -1.98 -3.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.18 -1.62 -2.58%
Girassol 2 days 60.31 -1.85 -2.98%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.57 -1.33 -2.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.32 +1.76 +4.34%
Western Canadian Select 8 days 40.99 -1.70 -3.98%
Canadian Condensate 23 days 49.14 -1.70 -3.34%
Premium Synthetic 23 days 51.99 -1.70 -3.17%
Sweet Crude 8 days 49.69 -1.70 -3.31%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Peace Sour 8 days 46.54 -1.70 -3.52%
Light Sour Blend 8 days 49.24 -1.70 -3.34%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 days 51.49 -1.70 -3.20%
Central Alberta 8 days 46.99 -1.70 -3.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.24 -3.59 -5.81%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 48.50 -1.75 -3.48%
Giddings 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.00 +0.51 +0.83%
West Texas Sour 2 days 45.94 -1.70 -3.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Eagle Ford 2 days 49.89 -1.70 -3.30%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 48.44 -1.70 -3.39%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.25 -1.75 -3.98%
Buena Vista 2 days 61.69 -1.70 -2.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 8 minutes No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 13 minutes Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 16 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 53 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 4 hours Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 23 hours Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 5 hours Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 22 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 3 hours Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 46 mins Saudi Arabia - Last Man Standing
  • 2 days U.S. Backs Venezuela's New President!
  • 2 days Russian Message: Oil Price War With U.S. Would Be Too Costly
  • 1 day What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 17 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.

Breaking News:

Venezuela’s Opposition Leader To Appoint Parallel PDVSA, Citgo Boards

Alt Text

Canadian Heavy Crude Producers Find New Ways To Ship Oil

Canadian heavy crude and bitumen…

Alt Text

Huge Backlog Could Trigger New Wave Of Shale Oil

A huge backlog of drilled…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia’s Dangerous Geopolitical Game

Saudi Arabia’s ever-changing relationships with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Libya’s Largest Oil Field Remains Shut Down

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2019, 12:30 PM CST
Join Our Community
Libya Sharara

Libya’s largest oil field, Sharara, will not reopen until the armed group that has been occupying it for nearly two months backs down and leaves, the chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, said on Tuesday.

The Sharara oil field, with capacity to pump 340,000 bpd, was shut down in early December and has been under force majeure since then, after armed militia claiming attachment to the local Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) seized control and demanded ransom to re-open it.

More than a month later, Sharara remains offline, and NOC which refuses to yield to ransom demands, said as early as last month that “Oil production will now only restart at Sharara after alternative security arrangements are put in place.”  

Sharara’s shutdown will result in daily production losses of 315,000 bpd, plus a loss of 73,000 bpd at the El Feel oil field because it depends on Sharara for electricity supply, NOC said in December, noting that the “combined daily cost to the Libyan economy of this unnecessary shutdown” is US$32.5 million.  

Earlier this month, forces loyal to eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said that they had started a military operation to secure oil sites and facilities in Libya’s south, where Sharara is located.  

Referring to Sharara, NOC’s Sanalla said in London on Tuesday that “The armed group attempting to hold NOC, and Libya’s economic recovery to ransom, must leave the field before NOC will consider restarting production.”

Related: Political Crisis In Venezuela To Reshape OPEC

Commenting on the military campaign in Libya’s south, Sanalla said at a Chatham House conference, as quoted by Reuters:

“It is my concern that a sequence of events has been set in motion with unknowable consequences for Libya, and NOC.”

Expressing concern about the developments in southern Libya and Sharara, Sanalla said earlier this month: “The restoration of security at NOC facilities is paramount to avoid further sabotage and theft of equipment ... Oil facilities must remain out of the purview of military operations and not used for political or economic leverage.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

What’s Behind The Sudden Rise In Chinese Oil Demand?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

Warning Signs Flash For U.S. Shale

 The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com