More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 71.02 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 76.10 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 6.245 +0.283 +4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 1 day 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 376 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 2 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 2 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 8 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)

Breaking News:

Turkey's Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Is Growing

UAE To Expand Oil & Gas Production Capacity With $150 Billion Investment

UAE To Expand Oil & Gas Production Capacity With $150 Billion Investment

UAE’s ADNOC will invest $150…

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

Next Week Will Be Critical For Oil Markets

The next few days will…

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Oil Price Cap Unlikely To Hurt Russia’s Revenue

Skepticism about the effectiveness of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon

By Felicity Bradstock - Dec 10, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • The Biden Administration is coming in hot with another round of oil and gas regulations.
  • The President is now proposing a greater emissions reduction in operations.
  • T rule will further limit methane leaks and gas flaring on public land.
Join Our Community

Despite pleading with oil and gas companies to boost their output in recent months, to tackle global shortages and rising prices, President Biden is once again hitting the industry hard by proposing a greater emissions reduction in operations. And he’s not the only one, as the U.K. and EU look to reduce gas flaring and venting practices to curb their methane emissions in line with climate pledges.

The Biden Administration has proposed a rule to further limit methane leaks and gas flaring on public land, which could have a significant impact on the industry if passed. It would build upon the extension of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2021 rule that requires drillers to detect and plug leaks at well sites across the country. The Interior Department is recommending the new rule to support Biden’s aim of reducing emissions and meeting U.S. climate pledges. It would mean stricter monthly time and volume limits on gas flaring in oil and gas operations. Scientists believe that a significant reduction of methane emissions worldwide would have a major impact on climate change, helping to reduce the effects of global warming in line with Paris Agreement targets. 

In addition to reducing levels of flaring, the proposal would mean that energy firms must establish waste minimisation strategies, showing that they have the necessary pipeline capacity for their anticipated gas production. It could lead to new projects being rejected if deemed to have levels of gas flaring beyond the stipulated maximum. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland explained, “This proposed rule will bring our regulations in line with technological advances that industry has made in the decades since the BLM’s (Bureau of Land Management) rules were first put in place, while providing a fair return to taxpayers.” 

If passed, the proposal is expected to generate $39.8 million annually in royalties for the U.S., as well as prevent billions of cubic feet of gas from being released into the atmosphere. BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning stated, “This draft rule is a common-sense, environmentally responsible solution as we address the damage that wasted natural gas causes.” She added, “It puts the American taxpayer first and ensures producers pay appropriate royalties. 

Several moves have been made to reduce various greenhouse gas emissions in recent months, which are expected to change the landscape of the oil and gas industry. In addition to the new EPA and BLM rules, Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is expected to help reduce both carbon and methane emissions by taxing oil and gas producers that exceed emissions limits.

The U.S. has pledged to cut its methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 from 2020 levels. At the COP27 climate summit in November, White House national climate adviser Ali Zaidi stated that the U.S. government will embark on “a relentless focus to root out emissions wherever we can find them.” And as oil and gas production releases the highest level of methane emissions, it is not surprising that Biden is aiming new emissions-cutting policies at fossil fuel companies. EPA Administrator Michael Regan said at COP27, “Our regulatory approach is very aggressive from a timing standpoint and a stringency standpoint.” He suggested that the old and new rules will reduce energy waste by around 80 percent, cutting 36 million tonnes of carbon emissions. 

This move comes after years of criticism around the U.S. methane problem. Studies have repeatedly shown that oil and gas firms in the U.S. have been underreporting methane leaks in their operations. A 2022 reportstated that methane emissions in the Permian Basin from big oil and gas firm operations “are likely significantly higher than official data.” It suggested, “A very significant proportion of methane emissions appear to be caused by a small number of super-emitting leaks.” Earlier this year, 21 oil wells were found to be leaking methane in California at a level of 50,000 parts per million of methane or more, which led to a huge plugging operation. 

And this issue is not only limited to the U.S., with the EU and U.K. responding to years of neglect of abandoned oil wells. Earlier this year, the European Commission proposed regulations to massively reduce methane emissions, placing pressure on oil and gas firms in the region to do more. The proposal includes reporting obligations for EU importers and restrictions on gas flaring. Similarly, the U.K.’s Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has ordered an end to routine flaring and venting by 2030. This would give the OGA the authority to halt production if flaring and venting levels are deemed too high.

In response to mounting pressures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, particularly carbon and methane waste, governments worldwide have begun to introduce stricter policies on oil and gas operations. The supporting policy framework, developed in recent months in the U.S., is expected to help the BLM proposal on gas waste be effectively carried out if passed. And other powers, such as the U.K. and EU, are expected to follow in America’s footsteps by introducing their own limitations on flaring and venting. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Count Falls Slightly
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com