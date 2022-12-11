The Black Market For Oil Is Booming

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.02 -0.44 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 76.10 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 +0.56 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 6.245 +0.283 +4.75%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 2 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.056 +0.007 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 70.91 -1.02 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 3 days 75.13 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.88 +0.77 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 377 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 76.08 +1.21 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.81 +0.73 +0.97%
Chart Girassol 3 days 75.13 +0.72 +0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 45.23 -0.40 -0.88%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 21 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 18 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 25 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 13 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 3 days "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 21 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 9 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Turkey's Oil Tanker Traffic Jam Is Growing

Escalating Protests In China Add To Oil Market Volatility

Escalating Protests In China Add To Oil Market Volatility

Lockdown protests in Guangzhou escalated…

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

Big Oil’s Tax Practices Are Under Fire As Profits Soar

As oil companies post huge…

How Much Has Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Cost It?

How Much Has Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment Cost It?

Harvard University made headlines when…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Black Market For Oil Is Booming

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 11, 2022, 4:00 PM CST
  • Sanctions on key oil exporters have given rise to a lucrative black market for crude.
  • The EU embargo on Russian crude oil imports and the price cap on Russian crude are set to further increase illicit shipments of oil.
  • Russia is already thought to be amassing a “dark fleet” of tankers to ship its oil outside the price cap regime.
Join Our Community

The sanctions on the oil exports of Venezuela and Iran, and now Russia, have given rise to a lucrative under-the-radar oil trade in which less scrupulous vessel owners, shipping firms, and traders continue to sell sanctioned oil to those willing to take the risk to buy it.

 

The EU embargo on Russian crude oil imports and the price cap on Russian crude – in force since December 5 – are set to further increase illicit shipments of oil to countries outside the EU and the G7 that haven’t joined the so-called Price Cap Coalition.  

 

Russia is already thought to be amassing a “dark fleet” of tankers to ship its oil outside the price cap regime and it has the playbooks of Iran and Venezuela to take a leaf out of and continue exporting large volumes of its crude and products. Russia could be using tried-and-tested tactics of labeling the oil as sourced from elsewhere, turning off tanker transponders, and even falsifying the positions of tankers via the Automatic Identification System (AIS) data to hide activity taking place hundreds of miles away from the false positioning data.

 

By using various spoofing tactics, producers and sellers of sanctioned oil still get to place their products with buyers who are happy to get heavily discounted crude.

But not all buyers, especially those in jurisdictions with strict controls and checks such as the U.S., are tempted to discard concerns and red flags about a cargo’s origin. Other buyers, especially independent Chinese refiners, are unfazed as their priority is to buy low-priced crude and make good profits refining it. China, the world’s top oil importer, continues to buy Iranian and Venezuelan crude, often masked as crude from Malaysia or Oman, various analysis and investigative reports have found over the past few years.

Outside China, buyers are wary of coming under sanctions and generally look to avoid mysterious crudes of suspicious origin.

One such recent case was an offer to buyers in the Houston area, the heart of the U.S. Gulf Coast refining industry. Trader Jonathan Plemel of Sidewalks Holdings has recently offered heavy crude documented as coming from Mexico, which, however, was being offered at the massive discount of $30 per barrel to the U.S. benchmark. Potential buyers passed on the offer because, as cheap and alluring as it looked like, they were concerned about the origin, doubting it was really from Mexico, Bloomberg reported this week, citing Plemel and other traders in the Houston area who have been approached with similarly attractive offers in the past year. 

Plemel told Bloomberg he couldn’t be certain of the origin of the crude and couldn’t answer many questions from prospective buyers 

“Could the oil potentially be from abandoned wells in Mexico? From Venezuela? I honestly can’t say.”

Venezuela is using false documents and tankers linked to Iran and known for carrying sanctioned Iranian crude in the past, a recent investigation by Reuters showed. Venezuela is selling oil to Chinese refiners, passing it off as Malaysian crude in documents, the investigation showed.

Malaysian waters are also notorious for ship-to-ship transfers and mixing of crude to hide the true origin of Iranian and Venezuelan oil. This year, Chinese customs data have at times shown so many imports from Malaysia that analysts and observers believe that China continues to import sanctioned oil passed off as coming from Oman or Malaysia.

Last month, China’s independent refiners imported record volumes of Iranian crude passed off as coming from Malaysia, Oman, or elsewhere, according to Vortexa tanker tracking data cited by Reuters.

Russia will also increasingly resort to sanction-evading practices such as masking its crude or deceiving positioning data, analysts say. Russia has already amassed a “shadow fleet” of tankers to ship its crude outside the price cap, and is copying some of the techniques used by Iran and Venezuela, which are on the list of Moscow’s “friendly” countries.

Tankers carrying Venezuelan crude have been found to falsify their positions over the past year, and this summer, a Russia-flagged tanker in the Mediterranean was caught falsifying its AIS, research by Global Fishing Watch and SkyTruth showed this week. 

The investigation into the movements of the Russian tanker Kapitan Schemilkin showed that the vessel altered its signal to show – falsely – that it was circling offshore Greece, while in reality, the ship traveled to locations near Malta and Cyprus. 

“It would prove to be the first detection ever of a Russian-flagged tanker broadcasting false coordinates—and it may be the first of many,” SkyTruth said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

More Biden Oil And Gas Restrictions Are On The Horizon
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out

Natural Gas Prices Could Be Poised To Break Out
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com