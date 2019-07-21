Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 55.76 +0.34 +0.61%
Brent Crude 2 days 62.47 +0.54 +0.87%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Mars US 2 days 61.23 +0.33 +0.54%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
Urals 3 days 59.65 -1.75 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Mexican Basket 4 days 56.61 -1.60 -2.75%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.228 -0.035 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 3 days 61.68 -0.46 -0.74%
Murban 3 days 63.44 -0.46 -0.72%
Iran Heavy 3 days 53.28 +0.54 +1.02%
Basra Light 3 days 64.58 +0.69 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.08 +0.37 +0.61%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.98 +0.60 +0.96%
Girassol 3 days 63.37 +0.29 +0.46%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.10 -1.50 -2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 46.07 -1.36 -2.87%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 51.07 -1.36 -2.59%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.92 -1.36 -2.37%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.62 -1.36 -2.57%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Peace Sour 4 days 50.42 -1.36 -2.63%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.42 -1.36 -2.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.32 -1.36 -2.36%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.92 -1.36 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 60.83 -1.42 -2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Giddings 3 days 45.75 +0.25 +0.55%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.56 -0.83 -1.27%
West Texas Sour 4 days 49.25 -1.48 -2.92%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Eagle Ford 4 days 53.20 -1.48 -2.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.18 -1.48 -2.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 5 hours Iran Loses $130,000,000 Oil Revenue Every Day They Continue Their Games . . . .Opportunity Lost . . . Will Never Get It Back. . . . . LOL .
  • 1 day Iran Captures British Tanker sailing through Straits of Hormuz
  • 19 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 9 hours EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low
  • 2 days Drone For Drone = War: What is next in the U.S. - Iran the Gulf Episode
  • 2 days Today in Energy
  • 2 days Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 51 mins Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 23 hours Oil Rises After Iran Says It Seized Foreign Tanker In Gulf
  • 5 hours First limpet mines . . . . now fly a drone at low altitude directly at U.S. Navy ship. Think Iran wanted it taken out ? Maybe ? YES
  • 4 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 3 days LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 3 days Why Natural Gas is Natural

Breaking News:

Eni, PetroChina, Trading Houses Bid In $6Bn Pakistan LNG Tender

Alt Text

Clean Energy Is Doomed Without More R&D Spending

Climate change is a growing…

Alt Text

Can The U.S. Become 50 Percent Renewable By 2030?

The United States passed a…

Alt Text

Why The Clean Energy Revolution Isn’t Taking Off In Russia

Russia, the world’s second largest…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Renewable Energy
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 21, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
EVs

The next two years are likely to be the tipping point for electric vehicles (EVs) going mainstream in Europe, as the number of electric car models on the European market is set to more than triple in the next three years, Transport & Environment (T&E), Europe’s leading clean transport campaign group, says in a new analysis

According to T&E, which analyzed the upcoming offerings using data from authoritative industry source IHS Markit, the number of EV models made across the European Union (EU) will jump from around 60 models available at end-2018 to a total of 214 battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and fuel cell (FCEV) models in 2021, and further up to 333 models in 2025.

“Until recently, the EV market was limited to a niche of early adopters but tomorrow’s landscape will be very different as EVs enter a new phase and near the mass market,” the report from T&E says.

Based on IHS Markit’s light vehicle production forecast data and in-house T&E analysis, the production of EVs in Europe is set to surge six-fold between 2019 and 2025, reaching more than 4 million cars and vans. This production volume would account more than a fifth of the EU car production volumes.

EV manufacturing will be replacing diesel-fueled car making across Europe, with the largest production sites in western Europe—Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, T&E’s analysis shows. In central and eastern Europe, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary are also expected to be significant EV production centers.

EV production volumes forecasts for the UK are currently highly uncertain because electric car manufacturing growth could easily be reversed in a no-deal Brexit scenario, according to the analysis.  

All major European carmakers, including Germany’s Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler, France’s PSA, and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance are expected to roll out a number of EVs in Europe. Fiat Chrysler, Ford, and Tesla will also offer new models in Europe by 2025, the report showed. Related: Gloomy Investor Sentiment Darkens Outlook For Oil & Gas

“Thanks to the EU car CO2 standards, Europe is about to see a wave of new, longer range, and more affordable electric cars hit the market. That is good news but the job is not yet done. We need governments to help roll out EV charging at home and at work, and we need changes to car taxation to make electric cars even more attractive than polluting diesels, petrols or poor plug-in hybrid vehicles,” Lucien Mathieu, transport and e-mobility analyst at T&E, said.

“This is a pivotal moment for Europe’s automotive industry,” Mathieu added, noting that carmakers are investing a combined US$163 billion (145 billion euro) in electrification, and “battery making is finally coming to Europe.”

“We need to send a clear signal to industry that there is no way back, and agree a phase-out of petrol and diesel car sales in cities, at national and EU level. The age of the combustion engine is coming to an end,” Mathieu concluded.  

Sales of EVs in Europe are growing, and the undisputed leader in terms of market penetration is Norway, which is not a member of the EU.

For the first time ever, EV sales in Norway in March outstripped sales of gasoline and diesel cars combined, confirming the Nordic country’s undisputed global leadership in EV market share. The nearly 60-percent record EV market share in March was driven by two key factors—Norway’s consistent government policies in incentivizing purchases of zero-emission cars and a record number of Tesla Model 3 deliveries in March.

Norway may have a population of just 5.3 million people, but it is an important market for all EV makers, especially for Tesla. This importance is also recognized by Elon Musk who retweeted with heart emoticons Norway’s sales numbers for March.  

In the United States, the absolute number of EV sales is still tiny compared to the overall market. Yet new registrations of fully EVs in the United States hit a record 208,000 cars in 2018, more than double the new registrations in 2017, IHS Markit said in an analysis earlier this year.

The EV market will grow in the United States and in the world, the analysis says, but adds that one thing is clear: “the internal combustion engine is not going away any time soon, with IHS Markit forecasters anticipating them to continue to dominate the global market until past 2030.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Clean Energy Is Doomed Without More R&D Spending
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

Tesla Claims Secret Project Has Fallen Into Chinese Rival’s Hands

 Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

Iran Takes Revenge: Seizes British Oil Tanker

 An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

An Unexpected Boon For Alberta’s Oil Producers

 Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oil Will Go ‘’Bust’’ If Recession Hits

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com