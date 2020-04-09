Low Oil Prices Are Putting Canadian Drillers Out Of Business

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 23.54 -1.55 -6.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 32.11 -0.73 -2.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.734 -0.049 -2.75%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 19.89 -0.74 -3.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 -1.48 -6.53%
Graph up Urals 2 days 24.80 +0.70 +2.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 17.89 +1.24 +7.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.734 -0.049 -2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.76 -1.48 -5.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.35 -1.27 -4.96%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 21.60 -0.20 -0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 29.85 -1.05 -3.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 21.51 -0.81 -3.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 25.89 -0.84 -3.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 25.78 -0.98 -3.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.19 -1.48 -6.53%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 11.97 -0.32 -2.60%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 9.690 +1.460 +17.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 25.94 +1.46 +5.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 25.49 +1.46 +6.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 20.84 +1.46 +7.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 15.09 +1.46 +10.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 19.34 +1.46 +8.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 24.09 +1.46 +6.45%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 15.59 +1.46 +10.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.97 +1.43 +7.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 21.50 +1.25 +6.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 15.25 +1.25 +8.93%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 28.09 -0.96 -3.30%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 19.04 +1.46 +8.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 22.99 +1.46 +6.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 22.99 +1.46 +6.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 21.50 +1.25 +6.17%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.25 +1.25 +8.93%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.82 +1.46 +5.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Marine based energy generation
  • 5 minutes "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours Corona Price Tag
  • 30 mins A small trial finds that hydroxychloroquine is not effective for treating coronavirus
  • 26 mins Sharp real pure true hard working roughneck needing work..
  • 5 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil is screwed if they have to shut down production as a result of glut.
  • 1 min Saudis to cut 4mm bbls. What a joke.
  • 2 hours Chinese Communist Party
  • 4 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 3 hours Bernie Sanders introduces bill to ban fracking
  • 5 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 9 hours 80's GOM Oil Fam: Mid-80's Oil Glut Part Deux?
  • 2 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 1 hour Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus

Breaking News:

Norway Warns Lower-For-Longer Prices Will Impact Its Oil Output

Alt Text

OPEC And Partners Eye A 3-Month Output Cut

Countries part of the OPEC+…

Alt Text

Is U.S. Energy Dominance Coming To An End?

As the U.S. drilling boom…

Alt Text

Why U.S. Shale Will Survive The Oil Price War

As the oil sector continues…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Low Oil Prices Are Putting Canadian Drillers Out Of Business

Join Our Community
Encana rig

The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated global oil demand while producing countries fail to agree on output cuts, and as onlookers have predicted, it was a matter of time until shut-ins would start. A Rystad Energy analysis shows that Canada is the oil producer most affected so far, with the damage estimated to reach above 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in shut-in production in the second quarter of 2020.

Thus far, Canada is estimated to have shut-in oil production of at least 325,000 bpd, followed by Iraq (300,000 bpd), Venezuela (235,000 bpd) and Brazil (200,000 bpd). Although the US is also likely to be shutting-in hundreds of thousands of barrels of production as well, numbers are not yet official and are not included in our estimates.

“Due to the severity of demand destruction in North America in April and May, we estimate that shuttered oil sands and heavy oil curtailments in Western Canada could exceed 1.1 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020, with additional near-term downside risk,“ says Rystad Energy’s senior analyst Thomas Liles.

Our curtailment forecasts for the rest of the year have increased to 513,000 bpd for the third quarter and 293,000 bpd for the fourth quarter.

In March we predicted that Western Canadian crude storage was likely to approach maximum capacity by the end of the month at then-current production rates. Movements in benchmark Canadian oil prices since 1 April appear to corroborate mounting pressure on in-basin storage capacity, with lighter Canadian benchmark prices decoupling from WTI over the past week.

Premium: Oil Market Data Is About To Get Very Ugly

Murmurings from midstream players have underscored the strain on storage capacity and the production cuts this has already brought. Recent communication from upstream players has also highlighted the storage conundrum and all but assured deeper near-term cuts.

 “Additional oil sands downside” represents a scenario in which non-upgraded mining projects and higher-cost thermal projects are taken completely offline. Our near-term projections for large thermal projects are not as steep as mining, given the need to maintain thermal reservoir integrity and the greater technical ease with which mining projects can adjust short-term output. As such, our current estimates indicate that the majority of near-term curtailments will come from mining projects.

“In any case, Western Canada’s chronic lack of storage capacity was guaranteed to emerge as a key constraint on upstream volumes in a low-demand environment. As with the recent decoupling in light benchmark prices, the experience for Canadian producers will probably remain “decoupled” from any positive surprises from the OPEC+ meeting on 9 April or any other potentially positive news surrounding global near-term supply developments,“ Liles concludes.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Mexico Rejects Global Plan To Cut Oil Production
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

Saudi Arabia Sends Wave Of Supertankers To U.S. Ahead Of Oil Meeting

 Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

Russia To Cut 1 Million Barrels Per Day, But Under One Condition

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry

OPEC’s Plan To Take Over The Global Oil Industry



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com