What Happens If The World Runs Out Of Oil Storage?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.05 -1.27 -5.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.65 -0.29 -0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.564 +0.012 +0.77%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 21.32 +5.11 +31.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
Graph down Urals 20 hours 16.55 -1.75 -9.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.61 -0.15 -1.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.564 +0.012 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 11.73 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 4.910 -0.170 -3.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 21.16 -0.17 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 20.71 -0.17 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 16.06 -0.17 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 14.56 -0.17 -1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 19.31 -0.17 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 10.81 -0.17 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.18 -0.17 -0.73%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 19.27 +5.01 +35.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -0.25 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.79 -0.17 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 54 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 4 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 8 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 20 hours We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 36 mins Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 2 hours Saudi Arabia Can't Endure $30 Oil For Long
  • 3 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 9 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 23 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 24 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 1 day Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms

Breaking News:

Price Collapse Halves Iraq’s Oil Revenues

Alt Text

World’s Top Oil Trader: Global Demand To Plunge More Than 10%

Global oil demand is set…

Alt Text

Is This The Beginning Of The End For Texas Oil?

The Texas oil industry is…

Alt Text

S&P Cuts Oil Nations Ratings

Several oil-producing nations woke up…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Happens If The World Runs Out Of Oil Storage?

By Irina Slav - Apr 02, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil storage

It was only a matter of time, really. With demand decimated by the coronavirus and Saudi Arabia on the oil warpath, the imbalance between oil supply and demand deepened dramatically, raising the question of what happens when the world's oil tanks and tankers fill up. 

The answer? Nothing good.

Earlier this month, oil data analytics firm OilX warned that oil in storage around the world could reach 1 billion barrels before long. This week, Reuters quoted shipping industry sources as saying that as much as 80 million barrels of oil are hanging out in floating storage. OilX has calculated that this oil in floating storage could be even more, at some 100 million barrels. 

And the number is only going to grow.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg quoted three sources from the Energy Department as saying the department was discussing whether to start renting out federal storage space to local oil producers as their tanks were filling up and there were no quick buyers for the oil they pump. 

Earlier this month, Forbes' Gaurav Sharma reported that shipping rates for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) had soared by an insane rate of 678 percent in just one month--to $175,000 a day--to ship crude from the Middle East to Asia. A rate increase this large suggests a massive increase in demand for VLCCs. What's more, this demand for VLCCs does not coincide with a proportional increase in demand for crude.  Traders are hoarding oil.

Related: Russia: Oil Producing Countries Not Discussing Any New Deal
Reuters' Jonathan Saul notes in his report on storage that the last time there was so much oil in floating storage was in 2009, after the Great Recession. At the time, oil in floating storage reached 100 million barrels. This time it's anyone's guess how much oil traders and others would accumulate in storage before the demand situation improves. If forecasts coming in from investment banks and the IEA are any indication, it will be a while before all those barrels are sold.

Goldman Sachs, for one, told CNBC that some grades are already trading below zero because of the devastation the Covid-19 pandemic has inflicted on oil demand.

"Indeed, given the cost of shutting down a well, a producer would be willing to pay someone to dispose of a barrel, implying negative pricing in landlocked areas," the bank said.

"With demand collapsing but supply rising after OPEC and non-affiliated Russia failed to reach a production cut agreement in early March, global inventories could reach their maximum capacity within weeks," analysts from Eurasia Group told CNBC, adding "Already, ports and refiners are turning away oil tankers. This will put even more downward pressure on prices and pose an existential threat to many companies."

Related: Why A 15 Million Barrel Per Day Cut Will Never Happen

The group of doomsayers is large and growing. There is virtually no optimistic scenario about oil demand right now, just a couple of months after the IEA and the EIA predicted continued growth for U.S. shale output to over 13 million bpd, and investment banks forecast stable oil prices. But two months ago, the coronavirus outbreak had not yet become a pandemic. The situation is, according to many, unprecedented, which means the industry and all other stakeholders are navigating a terra incognita.

Global oil storage capacity has an upper usability limit of 1.2 billion barrels, according to IHS Markit data cited by Forbes' Sharma. In order to avoid filling tanks and tankers to the brim, producers would have to cut production, and according to IHS Markit, the cut would need to be about 10 million bpd. It looks like this cut would need to come soon to avoid a collapse in benchmark prices into single-digit territory. Of course, a question arises here: who will agree to cut so much production? 

The answer: whoever wants to survive the crisis without too much pain.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Market Chaos Has Created The Greatest Trade In Decades

Next Post

Why U.S. Shale Will Survive The Oil Price War
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com