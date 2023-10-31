Israel And Interest Rates Keep Oil Prices Erratic

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.18 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 7 hours 87.41 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.47 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.596 +0.021 +0.59%
Graph up Gasoline 7 hours 2.223 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 80.52 -1.29 -1.58%
Chart Gasoline 7 hours 2.223 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 87.48 -2.03 -2.27%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 88.49 -1.56 -1.73%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 88.22 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 88.05 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 88.74 -0.15 -0.17%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 89.00 -0.42 -0.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 56.41 -3.23 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 84.46 -3.23 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 82.71 -3.23 -3.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 76.41 -3.23 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 77.61 -3.23 -4.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 83.06 -3.23 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 75.31 -3.23 -4.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.51 -3.23 -3.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 50 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Wasting money down under
  • 48 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!

Breaking News:

Oil Inventories Rise As Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

Mega Mergers Spark New Debate Over Oil Demand Controversy 

Mega Mergers Spark New Debate Over Oil Demand Controversy 

The megamergers in oil and…

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals

The Iraqi Cabinet agreed to…

Will Middle East Tensions Prompt Saudi Arabia To Shift Its Oil Policy?

Will Middle East Tensions Prompt Saudi Arabia To Shift Its Oil Policy?

There is a rapid rethinking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Israel And Interest Rates Keep Oil Prices Erratic

By Irina Slav - Oct 31, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Short positions in West Texas Intermediate grew particularly notably last week.
  • The Fed—and the Bank of England—are due for rate updates this week.
  • The war in the Middle East could push crude oil prices to $150 per barrel if it spreads across the region.
Join Our Community
Wall St

The war in the Middle East could push crude oil prices to $150 per barrel if it spreads across the region, the World Bank warned this week.

Meanwhile, traders—worried about the effect of high interest rates on oil consumption—sparked a sell-off last week, extending a selling streak to four out of the five last weeks.

Oil prices are on a wildly swinging seesaw, with interest rates and the war premium in a constant battle with no clear view of which one would gain the upper hand.

In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, the World Bank looked at three scenarios for events in the Middle East involving a disruption in oil supplies. In the scenario of a “large disruption,” which the World Bank likened to the Arab oil embargo on the West in 1973, it predicted oil prices could reach between $140 and $157 per barrel.

However, it’s worth noting that this is the most extreme of the WB scenarios, removing millions of Middle Eastern oil from markets. Its base-case scenario for oil prices remains one where prices actually decline next year because of a slowdown in the global economy. The average for 2024—in the absence of Middle Eastern supply disruption—is $81 per barrel. Related: Oil Inventories Rise As Gasoline, Diesel Inventories Fall

If Germany is any indication, that base-case scenario may well be the one to actually play out. Europe’s largest economy entered recession this year, which pushed its oil demand down by 90,000 barrels daily, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. Of course, presuming a recession for all major economies would be a push. The biggest drivers of oil demand growth appear to be doing much better than Germany.

While the World Bank describes scenarios, institutional oil traders are selling. Reuters’ John Kemp said in his latest column on hedge fund oil activity that these traders were net sellers for the fourth week of the last five, adding 14 million barrels to their sales in the six most traded oil and fuel contracts in the week to October 14.

This means funds have sold the equivalent of 201 million barrels of crude and fuels in futures contracts since September 19. In the last week, Kemp noted, the sell-off was largely the result of growth in short positions on oil as apparent calm settles over fund managers concerning the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Short positions in West Texas Intermediate grew particularly notably last week, Kemp said, moving from 19 million barrels on October 3 to 41 million barrels on October 24. The trend was driven by expectations that higher interest rates would stifle consumption, which may well be reasonable.

In a recent article, Al Jazeera noted that the Fed’s fight with inflation, featuring a rapid series of rate hikes, is taking a toll on many Americans despite a very tight labor market, which stimulates spending. The spending trends are inconsistent across demographics, with lower-income people naturally feeling more pain than wealthier ones, but concern about a recession remains, driving more cautious trading behavior in oil.

The Fed—and the Bank of England—are due for rate updates this week, but many expect these updates to feature a no-change decision after the European Central Bank did just that earlier this month.

Interest rates appear to be central banks’ favorite weapon for inflation, but even they know that it must be used sparingly lest it achieve the opposite of the goal. A decision to keep rates unchanged might have a positive effect on oil prices. On the other hand, Israel’s latest advance in Gaza has sparked expectations that the conflict will end without spreading, which is pushing prices down. Oil remains on the seesaw for the observable future.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Moves Further Out Of U.S.’s Influence With New Russia And China Deals
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs
Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand

Big Oil’s Mega Acquisitions Raise Questions About Peak Oil Demand
Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now

Why Big Oil Stocks Are Selling Off Right Now
Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

Cobalt's Unexpected Plunge Shocks Global Market

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com