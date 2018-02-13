Oil Price Correction Unlikely To Harm European Majors

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.18 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.80 +0.08 +0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.012 +0.46%
Mars US 4 hours 57.09 -0.20 -0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
Urals 21 hours 61.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.46 +0.05 +0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.606 +0.012 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 59.63 -0.50 -0.83%
Murban 21 hours 63.13 -0.50 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.65 -0.86 -1.47%
Basra Light 21 hours 57.90 -0.14 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 62.45 -0.92 -1.45%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Bonny Light 21 hours 62.97 -0.96 -1.50%
Girassol 21 hours 62.52 -0.96 -1.51%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.04 -0.48 -0.78%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 33.56 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.39 +9.19 +31.47%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.79 +3.09 +5.18%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 60.29 +0.24 +0.40%
Sweet Crude 2 days 52.84 -0.56 -1.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.04 +0.84 +1.86%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.69 -1.26 -2.29%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 58.49 -0.86 -1.45%
Central Alberta 2 days 46.69 +0.49 +1.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.66 +0.28 +0.46%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 -1.76 -2.70%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 51.10 -2.60 -4.84%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.05 -0.10 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 53.60 -0.10 -0.19%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.30 +0.09 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours Trump announces "reciprocal tax" on imports
  • 8 hours Could Syria War Alliances Get Any More Complex?
  • 3 hours Interior to replace Obama rule on methane emissions
  • 1 hour So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 1 hour Robot Dog Can Open Doors And Hold Them Open For Its Pals
  • 2 hours Venezuela Sets Presidential Election for April 22
  • 2 hours What Can Push Oil to $40?
  • 1 day Trump Unveils Long-awaited infrastructural Proposal
  • 8 hours Turkish Warships Block Gas Exploration Drillship in Cypriot Waters
  • 1 day Russian Scientists Arrested For Mining Bitcoin In Nuclear Weapons Lab
  • 3 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Explosion cuts power in Puerto Rico
  • 3 hours Saudi Arabia Has Marked Iran Like A Threatening Stability In the Middle East
  • 2 mins Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 15 hours What's more environmentally friendly? Oil or Bitcoin...
  • 20 hours What If Chinese Panel Makers Move to U.S.?

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

Mexico’s Oil Dilemma Continues In 2018

Mexico’s oil woes continue in…

Alt Text

Libyan Oil Exports Rise Amid High OPEC Compliance

Most OPEC members have complied…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Fall After Strong Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Price Correction Unlikely To Harm European Majors

By Irina Slav - Feb 13, 2018, 5:00 PM CST Oil rig

Europe’s oil supermajors have largely adapted to lower oil prices thanks to strict financial discipline and efforts to bring down their breakeven levels, a new report from Fitch says, adding to a growing body of evidence that the oil industry has managed to weather the effects of the latest price collapse.

In fact, these companies have managed that so well that now they are canceling their scrip dividend policies and raising dividends, following the confidence boost from last year when improving prices and continuing cost discipline led to financial results beating analyst expectations.

French Total, for instance, reported a 28-percent increase in net profits for 2017 and announced it will start buying back shares issued to shareholders instead of dividends. The French company also said it will hike dividends by a tenth over the next three years in further demonstration that the worst is over and the horizon is clear.

BP also reported strong results, with operational cash flow rising to $24.1 billion from $17.6 billion a year earlier, and like Total, pledged to start paying cash dividends. The company also has plans to reduce its organic breakeven point to $50 a barrel this year and further to $35-40 in 2019. Eventually, BP sees its breakeven level at $30 a barrel.

The third European supermajor, Shell, which recently made clear it plans to take on Exxon as the world’s largest oil company, is basking in the light of a fatter bottom line, though the Anglo-Dutch reported lower cash flow for 2017 than for 2016. Despite this, profits from oil at $60 a barrel are on par with the profits the company generated when Brent traded at $100 a barrel. Related: Is This The Beginning Of A Downturn In Oil?

All three have declared their intentions to return more cash to shareholders, but this could cost them a downward revision of their credit ratings, according to Fitch. The supermajors need to treat debt reduction as a top priority, the ratings agency said, rather than shareholder returns. If they reprioritize in favor of returns, some of their ratings might have to be revised.

The reason for this cautious attitude seems to be that Fitch is quite a bit more skeptical about oil prices’ potential to rise further, unlike most leading investment banks. Fitch expects Brent crude to fall to around $50-60 and stay within that range. This could do Big Oil good, though, at least according to Fitch. Whenever oil prices rise, oil companies tend to give away their cost savings in the form of improved shareholder returns. In a still volatile environment and with pretty hefty debt piles, this would not be the best idea at the moment, the ratings agency argues.

This is not how Big Oil sees things, however. A recent story by Reuters’ Ron Bousso noted how now that the worst is over, the supermajors will be fighting for investors’ favors with promises of stable, strong growth and higher dividends. Bousso called this a beauty contest, noting Shell’s and Total’s asset-buying program aimed at making the companies more attractive to shareholders by ensuring that growth they are now making a top priority along with shareholder returns.

So, it seems that though most of the clouds have cleared and supermajors have money to pay cash dividends and buy smaller rivals and alternative energy players, the sky is not yet bright blue — there’s still debt to be paid.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

IEA Warns Of New Oil Glut

Next Post

Is History Repeating Itself In Oil Markets?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later

Oil Prices: Collapse Now, Spike Later
The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?

 Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

Oil Prices Tank As U.S. Drillers Add Massive Number Of Rigs

 Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

Venezuela Is Moving From Crisis To Collapse

 Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Fall On Rising Crude Inventories

Most Commented

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck

 What Could Push Oil To $100?

What Could Push Oil To $100?

 The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com