The Toughest Part Of The OPEC Deal

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 3 hours 59.20 +0.77 +1.32%
Brent Crude 2 hours 64.39 +1.00 +1.58%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Mars US 2 hours 59.00 +1.02 +1.76%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.20 +0.75 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.30 +0.52 +0.99%
Natural Gas 3 hours 2.334 -0.093 -3.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 63.31 +0.39 +0.62%
Murban 19 hours 65.66 +0.39 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 56.26 +0.75 +1.35%
Basra Light 19 hours 68.69 +1.03 +1.52%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.37 +1.01 +1.55%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Bonny Light 19 hours 65.47 +0.60 +0.92%
Girassol 19 hours 66.42 +0.44 +0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.81 +1.42 +2.24%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 mins 40.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.43 +0.40 +1.05%
Canadian Condensate 108 days 52.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Premium Synthetic 98 days 58.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.93 -0.20 -0.38%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Peace Sour 1 day 50.13 -0.30 -0.59%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.28 -0.55 -1.04%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 58.58 -0.05 -0.09%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.13 +0.20 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.72 -0.14 -0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 +1.00 +2.06%
ANS West Coast 85 days 65.93 +2.08 +3.26%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.15 +0.77 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.10 +0.77 +1.37%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 +1.00 +1.83%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.66 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 6 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 11 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 14 minutes Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 23 mins Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 1 hour USA v China. Which is 'best'?
  • 3 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 1 day Judiciary impeachment: Congressman says Sean Misko, Abigail Grace and unnamed 3rd (Ciaramella) need to testify.
  • 1 day Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 day READ: New Record Conoco Eagleford Vintage 5 wells, their 5th generation Test Wells . . Shale going bust . . . LAUGHABLE
  • 8 hours Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 1 day Offshore is changing
  • 17 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 13 hours True Confessions of a Billionaire

Breaking News:

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Alt Text

India Could See Real Growth In Oil Demand Next Year

Next year could be a…

Alt Text

Iraq Is Finally Ready To Solve Its Biggest Oil Problem

The central Iraqi government said…

Alt Text

This Oil Niche Is Performing Well Even With Low Prices

Despite low oil prices keeping…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Toughest Part Of The OPEC Deal

By Irina Slav - Dec 06, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

An agreement to deepen oil production cuts by 500,000 bpd has put OPEC members at odds with each other as they try to hammer out the individual production quotas.

The additional cuts were announced yesterday, after a meeting of the monitoring committee that supervises the cuts. Yet at the time they were only a recommendation, and details had yet to be clarified. According to sources from the cartel who spoke to S&P Global Platts, the OPEC meeting that followed featured vocal disagreements and the walkout of the Angolan delegation at one point during the deliberations.

On Thursday, the much-anticipated meeting in Vienna began with rumors among analysts that a so-called “Saudi surprise”—deepening the cuts by 800,000 bpd or even more—may be in the making. The unusual level of ‘no comments’ from delegates and unusually cohesive discipline in (the lack of) messages to the media raises questions, Financial Times Energy Editor, David Sheppard, tweeted. Related: Six Oil Stocks To Survive The Shale Bust

Yet after the monitoring committee meeting, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the committee had agreed to recommend further cuts of half a million barrels daily, to be distributed unevenly between OPEC and Russia and the other non-members. OPEC members were to shoulder the bulk, at 395,000 bpd, while Russia and the rest of the non-members would take on an additional 105,000 bpd in cuts.

Several celebratory post-meeting events that had been in the books for Thursday evening were cancelled, including a dinner and a cruise.

The reaction of traders was understandable: the number of forecasts warning of an oil glut is rising as the year draws to its end, and expectations for the production cuts are more demanding than they would have been otherwise. Meanwhile, some OPEC members and, more notably, Russia, have been consistently exceeding their earlier quotas, suggesting that even deeper cuts will not make much of a difference in actual production. Finally, Saudi Arabia is already cutting 400,000 bpd more than it had agreed to last December.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Agrees To Deeper Output Cuts

Next Post

Iran: We Won’t Agree To Any Production Cuts In The Future
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped

Why Oil Prices Just Jumped
Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

 The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

The Superpowers Battling Over Iraq's Giant Oil Field

 Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com